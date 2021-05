Morristown Attorneys Challenging Criminal Coercion Charges and Domestic Violence Protection Orders. By definition, the word “coercion” alone refers to someone influencing another person through intimidation or physical violence. In the context of N.J.S.A. 2C:13-5, a person can be convicted of criminal coercion if he or she acted in a way that restricts the freedom of another. What does restricting someone’s freedom mean? Pursuant to the statute, a suspect may have threatened or coerced a person through accusations, physical injury, spreading falsities to impact the individual’s reputation and more. The statute specifically highlights seven acts that could result in the accused being charged contrary to N.J.S.A. 2C:13-5.