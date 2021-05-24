newsbreak-logo
UEFA

End of cycle

By Gabby Barker
sportsfinding.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have to go back eleven years to find a season in which Real Madrid did not open their windows to deposit a first-team football title. That was a season of cycle transition. The whites closed a discreet six-year term (two Leagues and a national Super Cup) at the same time that they began to assemble the wickers (Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema closed their first season as Madridistas) of what was to come. A decade of success crowned with four Champions and three Leagues, among other titles. Madrid's silver age and the second longest period of uninterrupted success in the club's history. The disappointment of the League, and perhaps even with it, and regardless of the decision that Zidane makes about its continuity and whether he pilots the new project, leads Real Madrid to a change of cycle in which the team can be undercapitalized by losing its coach and three of its four captains (Ramos, Marcelo and Varane, in addition to Benzema) …

