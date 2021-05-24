What Robots Can—and Can’t—Do for the Old and Lonely

Children and teens have always been notorious for being sucked into the vortex of technology addiction. Technology is vital at times, however, too much technology can be harmful to the health and wellbeing of youth. The Coronavirus pandemic has left everyone in the world in a quarantine that seems to be endless. This has caused schools, workplaces, and just general gatherings to become completely virtual. This action has been taken to slow the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. However, there have been many mental and physical health consequences that have been linked to the shift into a completely virtual world. These consequences have impacted youth and their families. Youth have been forced to spend several hours of each day online because of school shutdowns. Though this has been a way to prevent students and teachers from contracting the Coronavirus, it has been detrimental to the education, wellbeing, and health of youth and families alike. Technology combined with the Coronavirus pandemic has hurt society, especially children and adolescents, and in some ways this damage is permanent.