United defeat Wolves thinking about Wednesday's final

With the end of the Europa League before him Villarreal in sight (next Wednesday) and knowing in advance that regardless of the result in the Molineux Stadium I would close this Premier League in second place, Manchester United visited the Wolverhampton with an ‘eleven’ plagued by the least common, but he won. Ole Gunner Solskjaer gave entry into the starting team to young people like the Van de Beek, Tuanzebe, Elanga, Juan Mata and company, and the last two were the authors of the goals so that the ‘red devils’ won 1-2 against those of Nuno Espirito Santo. The local goal was from the exazulgrana Nélson Semedo.