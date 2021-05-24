newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collingswood, NJ

'Rest in Peace Brother George Floyd but...we are still not of a place of equality'

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollingswood’s Sena Amuzu is a passionate, thought-provoking young woman, who fearlessly raised her voice and joined the fight for social justice during the racial reckoning that was sparked by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd after a police encounter a year ago. The 18-year-old, who is finishing her freshman...

www.burlingtoncountytimes.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
City
Collingswood, NJ
State
Minnesota State
City
Mount Laurel, NJ
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Willingboro, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Maya Angelou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Black People#Police Shootings#Police Brutality#Racial Injustice#White Privilege#White Supremacy#Racial Equality#Smith College#Aspen Institute#Newsweek#Mapping Police Violence#Americans#Phd#Africana#Stockton University#Afro#Drum Theatre Inc#Blm#Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Minneapolis, MNWSLS

George Floyd's family holds rally, march in brother's memory

MINNEAPOLIS – Members of George Floyd’s family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis for a march that was one of several events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. Hundreds of people gathered for the rally Sunday in...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Hopeful yet still afraid to hope: The legacy of George Floyd

In the wake of George Floyd's murder, uprisings ignited in cities throughout the United States and the world. Despite potential risks of exposure to COVID-19, demonstrators laid bare the deep pain that persists for Black people fighting to live under the crushing weight of injustice that has long been at our necks.
Visual Artrnbcincy.com

We Cope Through Art: 10 Powerful Images Honoring George Floyd

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Just one year ago, Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers called to the scene of a petty crime in Minnesota, knelt on the neck and back of George Perry Floyd Jr. for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. By the time Floyd’s encounter with officers was over, he would be dead and Minneapolis would become the latest city plagued with protests and violent riots in what would become a nationwide outcry social justice reform.
NFLEllwood City Ledger

A year after George Floyd's death, Pennsylvanians are still fighting for change

As Chad Dion Lassiter reflects on the civil rights movement during the last year, he thinks of two moments in recent history that shaped where we are today. On Aug. 26, 2016, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat during the playing of the national anthem before the team's third preseason game. The following week, he kneeled.
MinoritiesHartford Courant

Opinion: The death of George Floyd and the inequity of the COVID-19 pandemic have sparked a movement for racial equality

One year ago, the country marked a chapter in the fight against systemic racism and injustice following the senseless and brutal murder of George Floyd – what I refer to as our modern day Emmett Till moment, given that the brutality and inhumanity of Floyd’s killing was on display for the world to see. This was a moment in history when our nation reached another racial justice crossroads. A moment when the world decided that pain had to be transformed into a purposeful movement. What started a year ago on May 25, 2020, has indeed changed the course of this next chapter in American history. However, while standing on the shoulders of giants who knocked down barrier after barrier, such as the late Civil Rights legend Congressman John Lewis, our work continues as we carry on in their footsteps.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Hill

George Floyd's brother on anniversary of murder: 'I think things have changed'

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, on Tuesday, said he thinks things have changed in the nation since the police killing of his brother last year. Floyd made the comments during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” where he was discussing the issues of racial injustice in the year since his brother’s passing at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Los Angeles, CAlasentinel.net

We’re Not Waiting for the Next George Floyd Moment

George Floyd’s horrific murder one year ago has ushered in a new era of accountability where it’s not enough to simply say “Black Lives Matter.” It’s time to show it in our actions and decisions. It should now be crystal clear that we all have a responsibility to address anti-Black racism within our own systems and communities. We represent a group of Black civic leaders, formed out of the work of the Committee for Greater LA, who are working to build a blueprint for a new Los Angeles that lays out how we got here and what every Angeleno can do from here so that a global uprising is not necessary to get some measure of justice for one man.
Minoritiesyourblackworld.net

The Fight Against the Destruction of Black People

“In America there is no such thing as Democrat or Republican anymore. In America you have liberals and conservatives. The only people living in the past who think in terms of I’m a Democrat or Republican, is the American Negro. He’s the one that runs around bragging about party affiliation. He’s the one that sticks to the Democrat or sticks to the Republican. But white people are divided into two groups, liberals and conservative. The Democrats who are conservative, vote with the Republicans who are conservative. The Democrats who are liberal vote with the Republicans that are liberal. The white liberal aren’t white people who are for independence, who are moral and ethical in their thinking. They are just a faction of white people that are jockeying for power. The same as the white conservative is a faction of white people that are jockeying for power. They are fighting each other for power and prestige, and the one that is the football in the game is the Negro, 20 million black people.”
MinoritiesMarie Claire

One Year Later, We Must Remember George Floyd's Legacy

It has been one year since the murder of George Floyd. Over the course of this grueling year, the world has reacted in big ways—we've seen demonstrations in the streets here in America and we've seen communities across the globe protest in outrage against systems of oppression that have plagued the world for far too long. And ways not big enough—we've seen dozens more Black men and women killed at the hands of police. The feelings of hurt, exhaustion, and defeat are understandable. And while so many of us were already familiar with the pain that came from watching Derek Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck, the tragedy woke much of the rest of our society up to the reality that Black people have long understood: There are two different systems at work in this country—one for white people and one for people of color.
Minoritiesatlantatribune.com

A Year After George Floyd Murder – Change Still Needed

A Year After George Floyd Murder, More Change Still Needed. Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, released the following statement in remembrance of George Floyd one year after his murder:. “George Floyd should still be here. His murder was a tragedy:...
Lancaster County, PAlocal21news.com

Central PA honors George Floyd in peaceful vigil

LANCASTER COUNTY — A coalition of community agencies hosted a peaceful vigil in remembrance of George Floyd. As people came together to commemorate the man whose death sparked a national movement. Highlighting racial injustice and police brutality, they say the needle still hasn't moved much. "We pretend that this happened...
MinoritiesTODAY.com

The monumental impact of George Floyd's death on Black America

The moment happened as so many others have. A man unknown to most around the world was about to become a hashtag. Millions would watch a video played countless times over the course of a year, horrified to see a police officer press his knee into the man's neck for 9½ minutes, killing him. The desire to reverse this man's fate seemed as desperate as it was futile.
MinoritiesNPR

After Chauvin Verdict, Black Police Officers Consider What Has Changed

After the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin, Black police officers in America are considering what's changed and what hasn't in the year since George Floyd's death. "There have been very few changes, and I think that's evidenced by what we continue to see occurring," says Cheryl Dorsey, a former officer of the Los Angeles Police Department. "I mean, even while all of that was going on with the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, officers still don't seem to be able to control themselves and give pause when they decide to use deadly force."