36 Days of Type 2021 Contribution by Get it studio

weandthecolor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover Get it studio’s stunning contribution to the 2021 edition of 36 Days of Type. Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, the creative people at Get it studio are working at the threshold between CGI, photography, and animation. In 2021, they took part in the challenge of “36 Days of Type”, a creative project that invites designers, illustrators, and graphic artists to express their particular interpretation of the letters and numbers of the Latin alphabet.

weandthecolor.com
#Letters And Numbers#Graphic Design#Photography#Design Studio#Creative Artists#Graphic Artists#Website Design#Cgi#Latin#Type#Designers#Illustrators#Alphabet#Discover#Express#Lausanne
