Following its big collapse during the crypto meltdown, should you “buy the dip” in Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD)? Sure, like the rest of the altcoins, it has started to recover from its May 19 losses. As of this writing, it has moved up somewhat from lows and changes hands at around $173. Yet, still up so far this year, prices could have room to decline further as more new entrants get scared off by the volatility.