Harry Kane, Premier Golden Boot
Harry Kane won the Premier Golden Boot this Sunday, which distinguishes the top scorer in the English championship, and he did it thanks to the goal he scored with Tottenham against Leicester (2-4 for Spurs). A goal that for Kane is worth an English Golden Boot but also special because, if he finally leaves Tottenham, he will have been the last with his shirt. Kane finished the championship with 23 goals, just one more than the 22 for Mohamed Salah, who failed to score against Crystal Palace (2-0).sportsfinding.com