Harry Kane, Premier Golden Boot

Liverpool will not consider anything less than £80m for Mohamed Salah this summer if Paris Saint-Germain come knocking for the striker. That is the verdict from ESPN and their French football man Julien Laurens. PSG are the latest suitors for Salah, a player, like the rest of Liverpool’s squad that Jurgen Klopp says wants to stay. The Egypt forward has been ultra consistent since he arrived from Roma for around £35m in June 2017. Even this term when Klopp’s men have dipped from the level of the last few years, Salah has been the shining light.