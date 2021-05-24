newsbreak-logo
TV Series

Netflix's new superhero universe led by 'Jupiter's Legacy'

By David Betancourt, The Washington Post
The Day
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moment that Netflix arrived in Mark Millar's life came decades before he thought it would. Three decades, most likely. "I thought I'd have a few more gray hairs before this happened," Millar, 51, said. Millar is no stranger to Hollywood. Through his stellar run as a writer at both...

Theater & DanceCosmopolitan

These 'Jupiter's Legacy' Stars Are Pretty Legendary at TikTok Dances

If the cast of Jupiter's Legacy on Netflix ever decides that a television career is no longer for them, at least they can be confident that would have a solid future on TikTok. The evidence of their potential lies in this week's episode of the TikTok Challenge Challenge, in which they all displayed a level of skill that I personally thought was reserved for highly-trained musical groups.
TV Seriesimdb.com

First Look at Kevin Smith’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ Reboot for Netflix

He-Man and Skeletor are back. Netflix unveiled several photos from its reboot of the Masters of the Universe animated series from showrunner Kevin Smith. “Our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy ‘80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985,” said Smith (Clerks). “This is a continuation of that story. We’re playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines. Visually we also made the conscious decision to lean into the Masters of the Universe line of toys for inspiration as well.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Jupiter's Legacy Star Ian Quinlan Talks Hutch, His Power Rod & More

Netflix's look at an epic superhero story spanning generations is first and foremost a superhero show. Jupiter's Legacy is a realistic look at complex family dynamics and the cyclical nature of history, but with capes. From the pages of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's smash comic book comes Netflix's latest superhero drama. After a century of fighting villainy and upholding "The Code," The Union must now struggle with the next era of supers in a world that has somewhat outgrown their antiquated ideals. Battling evil and stopping runaway trains is not what Jupiter's Legacy is about. Kids who never asked for these powers and responsibilities to live their own life.
TV SeriesDerrick

The ‘Bridgerton’ universe is expanding: All about Netflix’s new prequel series

Netflix has crowned the star of its latest “Bridgerton” project. The streaming giant announced Friday that the “Bridgerton” universe is expanding with a prequel series centering on Queen Charlotte, Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, played by Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh, respectively, in executive producer Shonda Rhimes’ hit period drama.
TV & VideosSuperHeroHype

See the First Images From Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Never fear, He-fans. The most powerful man in the universe will not be getting the kind of drastic visual makeover his sister She-Ra received for Netflix. In our first look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation, he seems more or less like the ’80s design, with some updated elements reminiscent of the 2002 cartoon. All the major characters retain their distinctive features. Beast Man, Teela, Moss Man and more all appear as they should. Orko does look to have lifted a few weights since last we saw him, however.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Jupiter’s Legacy season 2: release date, plot, cast and more

Spoilers follow for Jupiter’s Legacy season 1. Jupiter’s Legacy season 2 will hopefully be a case of ‘when’, not ‘if’, on Netflix. The TV adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitley’s superhero comics is currently sitting at the number one spot in Netflix’s top 10 list in the US and UK. That’s despite its mixed critical reception and, given there’s plenty of story left for its live-action TV show to tell, it should get another outing.
ComicsMarietta Daily Journal

Captain Comics: Your burning questions about 'Jupiter's Legacy,' answered

The internet is chockablock with questions about “Jupiter’s Legacy.” Here’s a Q&A to answer some of them. A: In the comics, five friends follow their pal Sheldon Sampson’s visions to an uncharted island in 1932 where aliens give them superpowers. Don’t dwell on this; it was almost a throwaway in the comics to get the story moving. They could have all been bitten by radioactive spiders just as easily.
TV Seriesmultiversitycomics.com

Five Thoughts on Jupiter’s Legacy‘s “Paper and Stone”

Damn you Jupiter’s Legacy! I want to like you so badly but you refuse to let me. “Paper and Stone” is a lot like “By Dawn’s Early Light” in that it isn’t good despite having all the pieces in place to be at least compelling. In this episode, though, that lack of followthrough is even less acceptable. Many (maybe even most) series have shaky first episodes and some have shaky beginnings in general but this is an 8 episode season. That means that we’re a quarter of the way into the season and there hasn’t been more than a sliver of a moment of quality at a time. Plus, there’s no reason to think that it’s going to get better! So much for the biggest superhero story of all time.
TV & Videosreviewgeek.com

Netflix is Expanding the ‘Ultraman’ Universe with a New Movie

Fans of Netflix’s Ultraman series now have a new CG-animated Ultraman movie to look forward to alongside the second series of the show. The film will be produced in partnership with its original creator, Tsuburaya Productions. The Ultraman series itself—which debuted on Netflix in 2019—is a continuation of the original...
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s attempt at launching a new superhero franchise is dividing viewers big-time

The opening moments of Netflix’s new superhero drama series Jupiter’s Legacy — which was among the most-watched TV shows this past week on all the major streaming platforms — present a pastoral scene of idyllic charm. The camera swoops in high and languidly, eventually settling on a group of kids playing a game of chase. “I got you!” “I’m more powerful than you!” “Ha, you missed!” “No. I. Didn’t!” And then the big reveal, the cute youngster we see insisting in vain that she won at the game they were playing proceeds to let out a piercing, supersonic scream, which knocks both boys flat on their back.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Jupiter's Legacy'

“The Upshaws” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The new Netflix sitcom follows a Black working-class family in Indiana as it navigates challenging times and relationships. “The Upshaws” stars Wanda Sykes, who is also a co-creator along with Regina Y. Hicks.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Jupiter's Legacy: Tyler Mane on Blackstar, The Code, Wrestling & More

Netflix's freshest superhero drama, Jupiter's Legacy, is a realistic look at complex family dynamics and the cyclical nature of history, but with capes. Leaping from the pages of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's "Biggest and best superhero story of all time", Golden Age heroes The Union must now struggle with the next era of supers in a world that has somewhat outgrown their antiquated ideals. This story is about super-powered children struggling to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Imagine your relationship with your parents, now add superpowers.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reportedly Offering Henry Cavill New Superhero Role

Is Henry Cavill done as Superman? That’s the big question on every DC fan’s lips right now, following the news that Warner Bros. is moving forward with a Man of Steel reboot. That doesn’t necessarily preclude more from Cavill’s Ka-El, but reports are pointing to things becoming strained between the star and the studio. Even if he is finished with the DCEU, though, the British actor could continue on in the genre elsewhere, it seems.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Mark Millar Says Jupiter’s Legacy Is Boomers Vs. Millennials in Set Visit

Mark Millar Says Jupiter’s Legacy Is Boomers Vs. Millennials in Set Visit. A few days ago, Netflix released the first-ever adaptation of Jupiter’s Legacy. The series brought to the screen the superheroes invented by Mark Millar, who has spent a lot of energy promoting the show. The Scottish author was offered the chance to visit the set during production. Netflix recently uploaded the video from that day on its official channels, offering a fresher look at the author watching his creation take life.
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Adds Patton Oswalt’s Voice to the Superhero Universe

“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” premiering this weekend on Hulu, alternates MCU tropes and family sitcom energy with the darker numbing bureaucracy of something like “Veep,” all told in the style of “Robot Chicken.” Just trust me. Produced by the Seth Green-led company that made "Robot Chicken," it is yet another animated series set in the Marvel universe but with a tone unlike anything you’d find over on Disney+. Created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, the series very much has the unexpected sense of the humor of the brilliant stand-up comedian, who also voices the title character, a Marvel villain named Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, or “M.O.D.O.K.” for short. Created by Stan Lee in 1967, MODOK just looks too goofy to take seriously. He’s a giant sneering head with stumpy arms and legs that uses a floating chair to get around. And on his Hulu show, he’s also a disrespected man who’s family is falling apart.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jupiter’s Legacy: Requiem’ Unveils Cover from Artist Jock (Exclusive)

Jupiter’s Legacy Requiem, Mark Millar’s upcoming conclusion to his decades-spanning superhero story, is getting a boost from artist Jock. Jock has created a cover for the series, which launches June 16 from Image Comics. The cover will look familiar to viewers of Netflix’s hit Jupiter’s Legacy adaptation, as it’s used in the opening credits. Jock has since painted in color for the cover, featuring Walter Sampson/Brainwave, played by Ben Daniels in the series. The acclaimed artist is known as the co-creator of The Losers, and for his work on titles such as 2000 AD and Detective Comics.