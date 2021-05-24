Netflix's new superhero universe led by 'Jupiter's Legacy'

Damn you Jupiter’s Legacy! I want to like you so badly but you refuse to let me. “Paper and Stone” is a lot like “By Dawn’s Early Light” in that it isn’t good despite having all the pieces in place to be at least compelling. In this episode, though, that lack of followthrough is even less acceptable. Many (maybe even most) series have shaky first episodes and some have shaky beginnings in general but this is an 8 episode season. That means that we’re a quarter of the way into the season and there hasn’t been more than a sliver of a moment of quality at a time. Plus, there’s no reason to think that it’s going to get better! So much for the biggest superhero story of all time.