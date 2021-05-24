Classics-Inspired Metroidvania Inexistence Rebirth Lands On Switch Next Month

Aeterna Noctis may have gone under your radar until now, but it is definitely worth a look. There are parallels to other iconic games that can be made with this upcoming indie title. It looks like a combination between Ori and the Blind Forest and Guacamelee! The hand-drawn and 2D style of the game and the camera movements are very reminiscent of the Guacamelee! games and the fantastical tone, gameplay, and movement of the characters seem look similar to the Ori games series. It also looks to be more on the difficult side.