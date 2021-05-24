newsbreak-logo
Classics-Inspired Metroidvania Inexistence Rebirth Lands On Switch Next Month

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a fan of Metroidvanias, you might want to keep an eye out for Inexistence Rebirth when it launches on the Switch eShop next month. Developed and published by Clickteam, the game is said to let players "explore a vast world full of mysteries and action." The team notes that it was inspired by the 16-bit classics of the genre, and this Switch release marks the first time it's arrived on console following a launch on PC last summer.

