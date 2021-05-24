newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

‘We put sanitiser on top of the blood’: what a lack of water means for midwives in Malawi

By Jennifer Rigby,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no water available at Eunice Kalimbira's hospital in Malawi, so the midwife can't wash the blood off her hands after she helps women giving birth. Instead, she puts hand sanitiser on top of her bloodied hands, hoping that will keep her patients – and herself and her colleagues – safe.

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Water#And Babies#Wash Hands#Clean Water#Newborn Babies#Safe Water#Health Workers#Wateraid#The World Health Assembly#Wha#The Wimbledon Foundation#Ngo#Hand Sanitiser#Central Malawi#Basic Water Services#Health Facilities#Infections#Hospitals#Giving Birth#Sanitary Pads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Africa
Related
Public Healthphr.org

Violence Against Health Care in Myanmar

This research brief was prepared from information complied by Insecurity Insight, Physicians for Human Rights, and the Center for Public Health and Human Rights, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health based on open source data. The original version was published on April 20, 2021, and can be accessed here.
AdvocacyBakersfield Californian

Houchin puts out a plea: We need blood

Houchin Community Blood Bank on Sunday put out a call: We need blood, of all types, to replenish supplies. As more people return to their normal routines, fewer people are donating, especially at the beginning of the week, Houchin said in a news release. The blood bank is sending out more units of blood per day than it is collecting.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

New study launched to understand COVID impact on mental health in parents and babies

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic turned the lives of many all over the world upside down. Nowhere has this been more obvious than the interactions between parents and children, beginning during pregnancy, over the past year of the pandemic. A new study, by a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge, The Cambridge University Hospitals Trust and the University of Oxford, will explore the reality of changes in this area, and how they have impacted early human development.
Los Angeles, CAoxy.edu

Racial differences in women’s use of personal care products may contribute to health inequities, survey reveals

The study appears in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology as part of a special issue focused on health equity. The survey is part of a larger effort called the Taking Stock Study—a collaboration between Occidental College, Black Women for Wellness, LA Grit Media, Silent Spring Institute, and George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.
Health ServicesTelegraph

GPs warn they are being overwhelmed by ‘tsunami’ of patients

Doctors are being deluged by a "tsunami" of patients, GPs say, with many who needed care during the Covid pandemic only accessing it after their condition had worsened. Prof Martin Marshall, the chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said the situation had reached "crisis proportions" for many practices, which were struggling to cope with the number of patients seeking help.
Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Community pharmacy sore throat testing service to restart in two health board areas

A community pharmacy-run sore throat test and treat (STTT) service is to be restarted across two health board areas in Wales, following a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson for the Welsh government has told The Pharmaceutical Journal. The STTT on-the-spot throat swab scheme, which uses rapid antigen detection...
EducationPosted by
TheConversationAU

We have the evidence for what works in schools, but that doesn't mean everyone uses it

By June 2020, the COVID-19 crisis had forced schools to close in 188 countries, disrupting the learning of more than 1.7 billion children. The OECD estimated the impact of these school closures would be at least two months of lost teaching for half of primary and secondary school students. In Australia, modelling by the Grattan Institute estimated disadvantaged students — including those from low socioeconomic families, Indigenous backgrounds and remote communities — had lost around two months learning during the remote learning period in Victoria. Some states have invested in tutoring schemes to help students catch up. This includes the Victorian government’s...
Public Healthdtnpf.com

What Masks Mean Now

When COVID-19 hit a year ago homo sapiens divided into two subspecies, and until recently it was easy to tell them apart. Just as bill color enables a birdwatcher to distinguish a Great Egret (yellow bill) from a Snowy Egret (black bill), there was a field mark that differentiated the fearful from the fearless: the mask.
Relationship AdviceCleveland Jewish News

What Gates’ divorce means for philanthropy

On May 3, well-known philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates announced they were ending their marriage after 27 years. Within her petition for divorce, Melinda Gates cited that the parties do not have a prenuptial agreement, but are asking the court to divide their assets pursuant to the terms of a mutually agreed upon separation agreement.
Worldnewsofbahrain.com

Health Ministry receives device to boost dialysis services

Health Ministry Undersecretary Dr Waleed bin Khalifa Al Manea has expressed gratitude to Bahrain Ship Repair and Engineering Company (BASREC) for their generous support to improve the standards of health services through partnership and community responsibility. BASREC Chairman Fawzi bin Ahmed Kanoo presented to Al Manea a device for quick...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection Risk Low Among Health Care Workers

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Health care workers (HCWs) are more likely to test positive with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, and the risk for reinfection is low, according to a study published online May 25 in ERJ Open Research. Hani Abo-Leyah, M.B.Ch.B., from Ninewells...
HealthThe Guardian

Abominable teeth and the rotten state of NHS dental care

How right Emma Beddington is (Why am I so furious about teeth? They are deeply socially divisive, 25 May). Teeth are an abomination, from before the first ones make our babies cry to my aged great-aunt Mary’s pickle-stabber, which turned a gentle soul into a picture of a witch. My...
WorldNature.com

Congenital anomalies among newborn babies in Felege-Hiwot Comprehensive Specialized Referral Hospital, Bahir Dar, Ethiopia

Congenital anomaly is a structural or functional defect which could occur in any organ system. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence and associated factors of congenital anomalies among newborn babies delivered at Felege-Hiwot Comprehensive Specialized Referral Hospital, Bahir Dar, Ethiopia. A cross-sectional study design was used to review medical records/charts of 11,177 new born babies born at the delivery ward of Felege-Hiwot Comprehensive Specialized Referral Hospital, Ethiopia. The data were collected using an abstraction form. A bivariate analysis was done to assess factors associated with congenital anomalies. Variables whose p-value < 0.2 were included in the multivariable analysis to identify the effects of confounders. P-values < 0.05 were considered statistically significant. A total of 11,177 newborn babies and their mothers were included in the study and the proportion of congenital anomalies was found to be 0.62%. The most (46.4%) prevalent congenital anomaly was neural tube defects. Newborn birth weight < 1.25 kg [AOR, 32.6, 95% CI 11.9–89.0], and newborn weight < 2.5 kg [AOR, 2.67, 95% CI 1.54–4.65], antenatal visits [AOR, 4.0, 95% CI 2.39–6.69] and urban residence [AOR, 2.1, 95% CI 1.28–3.55] were statistically significant factors. In conclusion, neural tube defects were anomalies prevalent in this study. Antenatal visits, birth weight and residence were factors associated with congenital anomalies.
HealthLas Vegas Herald

Foods That Naturally Whiten Teeth!

The best thing you can wear is a smile, and many people feel a little self-conscious of their less white teeth. Or sometimes they might feel a little nervous. A simple treatment can improve your smile and give you more confidence. But did you know that many foods can help you maintain a dazzling white smile? Check out this complete article from dentitox pro reviews and find the foods that help whiten your teeth. Let's find out.
Mental HealthHampshire Review

Sleep, COVID-19 and healthcare workers

Being a frontline health care worker during the COVID-19 pandemic can be a continuing source of sleeplessness, which may increase the risk of contracting the disease. In a summer 2020 survey of 2,884 workers exposed to COVID-19 patients daily, 568 developed COVID-19. For each hour longer that these health care workers slept, their odds of contracting COVID-19 fell 12%, reports STAT. Having severe sleep problems increased the odds of developing COVID-19 by 88%.
Mental HealthAMA

This first-aid kit will help you treat stress in health care

Physicians and other health professionals have faced unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than ever, it is important to identify and address psychological stress that injures the mind and body. But stress injuries—severe and persistent distress or loss of ability to function after exposure to overwhelming stressors of fatigue, trauma, loss or moral injury—go beyond physician burnout. This is where stress first aid can help.
Public HealthThe Post and Courier

Commentary: Why MUSC Health requires COVID-19 vaccinations

Since the start of the pandemic, the Medical University of South Carolina and its associated health system, MUSC Health, have been leaders in the response to COVID-19. Whether it was public health information, best practices support, testing, vaccinations, or the clinical care of patients diagnosed with COVID-19, MUSC has been at the forefront.
Healthcihr-irsc.gc.ca

Pre-announcement – Catalyst Grant: Alcohol Research to Inform Health Policies and Interventions

Under the Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Institute of Neurosciences, Mental Health, and Addiction (INMHA), and the Institute of Health Services and Policy Research (IHSPR), along with the Canadian Cancer Society, are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of a catalyst grant funding opportunity in the area of alcohol research to inform health policies and interventions. This funding opportunity will support projects related to a) alcohol policies; b) prevention, harm reduction and treatment of problematic alcohol use; and c) key populations and determinants of health. Funding is also available for projects in the areas listed above, which are also relevant to the mandate of the Canadian Cancer Society.