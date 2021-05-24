The Automat Returns, Pushing Dumplings Into American Stomachs

Guy Fieri is one of our favorite celebrity chefs. He's also a man with a lot of culinary philosophy to impart on his fans. The cookbook author and host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" is well known for his rule of three when it comes to bacon. Fieri also doesn't believe in catering to kids who are picky eaters with kid friendly recipes. Additionally, Fieri is a big fan of kale, the trendy vegetable that's become a staple for smoothies and salads. Furthermore, Fieri eschews the use of lighter fluid, and surprisingly, Fieri hates eggs. That last one left us feeling a little scrambled, but hey, as the French say, chacun à son goût. No judgement.