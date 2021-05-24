newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

The Automat Returns, Pushing Dumplings Into American Stomachs

By Henry Alfor d
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypothesis: For the better part of the twentieth century, the Automat was a totem of possibility. In vast spaces tricked out with Carrara marble and Beaux-Arts trimmings, a regular Joe or Jane could rub shoulders with V.I.P.s while eating on the cheap—or, depending on one’s tolerance for ketchup-and-hot-water soup, for free. Neil Simon called Automats the “Maxims of the disenfranchised.” But it is the Automat’s other defining attribute—being a locker-based food-distribution system that obviates contact between customer and employee—that makes it of special interest during a pandemic.

www.newyorker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Éric Ripert
Person
Gayle King
Person
Todd English
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Daniel Boulud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Food Drink#The Soup#Street Food#Big Boxes#Special Boxes#France#The Automat Returns#Dumplings Into American#Beaux Arts#Stratis#Brooklyn Chop House#Alaskan#Horn Hardart#Fabolous#Soviet#American Automat#American Stomachs#Automats#Chefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Uber Eats
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Likkle Jamaican Dumpling House

I absolutely love this place for its Caribbean take on dumplings, and literally want to try everything. So far, I’ve eaten my way through the tasty soft shell crab bao, broiled lobster tail, smoked duck, and spicy crab dumplings with spicy likkle sauce. Next up is more dumplings, yucca fries, and the fresh off-the-gram re-release of duck fried rice. This summer you’ll find me dining al fresco during live reggae sessions with a Red Stripe in hand.
MinoritiesJanesville Gazette

Netflix's 'High on the Hog' reveals how Black cooking is the bedrock of American food

The macaroni pie is ready, so steamy and golden you want to reach through the television screen to scoop up a big helping. Historian Leni Sorensen hovers over a kitchen hearth at Monticello, the Virginia plantation built by Thomas Jefferson. She uses a pot hook to remove the cast-iron lid and reveal the casserole dish inside the baking vessel. "Oh, it's sizzling," she says, the sound audible in the background like distant applause.
RecipesStamford Advocate

Chef Pano Karatassos Launches Greek Culinary Line at Natural Products Expo West

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Chef Pano I. Karatassos debuts his exclusive line of signature, curated cooking products imported from Greece titled “Chef Pano” at Natural Products Expo West Virtual 2021. The line, available nationwide, includes Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Crete, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Purple Olives from Kalamata, Green Olives from Chalkidiki, Forest Honey from Mount Olympus and Wild Thyme Honey form the Aegean Islands. Inspired by his grandmother who taught him the fundamentals of Greek cuisine, Chef Pano traveled throughout Greece to source each product. The nationwide availability of Chef Pano’s specialty Greek product line is the latest accomplishment for the Atlanta culinary scene pioneer – other recent successes include the publication of his debut cookbook, Modern Greek Cooking, and defeating Bobby Flay on The Food Network show, Beat Bobby Flay.
Brooklyn, NYevgrieve.com

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop makes its long-awaited automat debut today

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop officially opens today after several pandemic-related delays here on the southwest corner of St. Mark's Place and First Avenue. As previously reported, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop features a contact-free, automat-type arrangement serving more than 30 varieties of dumplings and spring rolls around the clock. There's also a selection...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Here's How Mystery Baskets Are Chosen On Chopped

Leave it to "Chopped" contestants to successfully turn pork rinds into a fancy appetizer, beer into a delicious sauce, and turkey into a dessert (via ScreenRant). When it comes to mystery baskets, no ingredient is off-limits and each one seems more impossible to transform than the last. While Alton Brown...
Brooklyn, NYGrub Street

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Attempts to Modernize the Automat … Again

At 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, dozens of New Yorkers lined up at the corner of St. Mark’s Place and First Avenue for the opportunity to buy dumplings from machines. By then, the much-anticipated Brooklyn Dumpling Shop had been open for just over three hours, and the line showed no signs of slowing. “This could be like Shake Shack,” the man in front of me said, or at least I think he did — it is hard to eavesdrop through masks.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri Never Leaves The Grocery Store Without Two Of These

Guy Fieri is one of our favorite celebrity chefs. He's also a man with a lot of culinary philosophy to impart on his fans. The cookbook author and host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" is well known for his rule of three when it comes to bacon. Fieri also doesn't believe in catering to kids who are picky eaters with kid friendly recipes. Additionally, Fieri is a big fan of kale, the trendy vegetable that's become a staple for smoothies and salads. Furthermore, Fieri eschews the use of lighter fluid, and surprisingly, Fieri hates eggs. That last one left us feeling a little scrambled, but hey, as the French say, chacun à son goût. No judgement.
Philadelphia, PAphillyinfluencer.com

Sips and Eats: French Toast Bites and Yards Brew unite for new ale, a new BBQ spot in KOP, and International Burger Day

Yards Brewing and Lokal Artisan Foods to Make History with New French Toast Bites Ale. Charisse McGill and Lokal Artisan Foods have made history again with their new release of Pennsylvania’s only beer by a Black-owned, female-owned business. What started out as a fresh-made street food treat in Philadelphia has now found its way onto the beer scene – just in time for summer and your Memorial Day Weekend. In collaboration with Yards Brewing Company, Lokal Artisan Foods recently launched a new French Toast Bites Ale. The smooth and malty brew was inspired by the famous French Toast Bites sold at Cherry Street Pier, Spruce Street Harbor Park, Made in America, St. Joe’s, Better Box, and Bronx Night Market.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Are Soup Dumplings And How Are They Made?

One of the best parts about trying foods from cultures across the globe is being in constant amazement. Depending on your background, the range of foods that will fill you with wonder is unique. When exploring new cuisines, it always helps to be able to experiment with a number of flavors. Chinese dim sum dining takes it to the next level, and waiters push carts piled with food around the room as you pick and choose what you will try next.
Houston, TXpapercitymag.com

Guy Fieri Takes Over a Houston Kitchen to Cook the Six Million Dollar Man an Unforgettable Birthday Dinner

Food Network star chef Guy Fieri gives Faith Majors a sample taste of the birthday dinner Fieri is cooking for Lee Majors' 82nd birthday. When TV star Lee Majors (aka The Six Million Dollar Man) and Food Network star Guy Fieri first met at an Ultimate Fight Championship competition in 2017, they had little thought that it would be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. But four years later after many shared times, Fieri found himself in a swank Houston kitchen whipping up a six-course feast for Majors and friends.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Virtual Dumpling Making Classes

Women-founded online Asian grocer Umamicart is set to host a new virtual class series that will allow home chefs of all skill levels to try their hand at making dumplings. Though Umamicart has only been around since March 2021, it's quickly made a name for itself in the online space due to its convenient and accessible services that have met consumer demands over the pandemic. To bring more awareness to its offerings and to show shoppers how they can integrate its food products into their diets, the grocer is joining forces with Chef Simone Tong of Silver Apricot in NYC and @crispybottoms.
Recipestennis.com

Enjoy Wolfgang Puck's favorite French recipes

It's almost time to slide into the action at Roland Garros, so preparations for Paris' major tournament must be made. Not only does that mean hitting your local clay court (red or green) to work on your tennis, but eating like a champion, too. Fuel up for the next round of play—and celebrate your most recent match win or hitting session—by cooking these nine ace recipes, served up by legendary chef Wolfgang Puck.
RecipesMidland Reporter-Telegram

Reimagine California rolls by topping rice cakes with crab and avocado

I think of crab and avocado as culinary soul mates, a couple that unfailingly complements each other both flavor- and nutrition-wise. Crab brings a fresh, briny, succulence to the plate, along with lean protein, minerals and a good amount of vitamin B12, while avocado counters with buttery richness from its healthy fat, plus plenty of folate and fiber. I am always seeking new ways to bring the two together, and I found a delightfully whimsical one in this recipe.