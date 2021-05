A couple weeks ago, I lost a cousin I've known for most of my life. Dad would drive up and visit Arlene's parents up at Cody, Nebraska, several times a year. It was a good drive back then. It was about 40 miles to Hyannis and 70 or so to Merriman and then say 20 or 30 to Cody. Pretty darn good ways when Dad's top speed was say 50 miles an hour and his side of the road was down the middle. I can't say much cause I drive about the same speed as Dad -- slow! It was sad to see where she had passed away, but she had lived a good fairly long life. She was born in 1934. Her parents were born around the turn of the century or close to 1900. Arlene's Mom was Dad's sister, and Dad was born in 1903. Long time ago.