Floating on the Hudson with Lucy Dacus

By Rachel Sym e
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus turned twenty-five, last May, she bought herself a kayak. She woke up in the Philadelphia house that she shares with six roommates and went straight to a nearby Dick’s Sporting Goods, where she purchased a turquoise Pelican Trailblazer. She took to it quickly, regularly launching into the Schuylkill River or Lake Nockamixon. The hobby was something of an emotional life jacket for Dacus, whose career trickled to a slow drip when the pandemic hit. She finished recording her third solo LP, “Home Video,” in March, 2020, but put off mixing it during lockdown. (The album will come out next month.) With her tour dates cancelled or postponed, she focussed on her volunteer job at a bookstore, doing inventory and fulfilling phone orders. And she floated.

