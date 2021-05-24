Reopening New York with Frat Boy Farva and Masha Slamovich
As spring bloomed and pandemic restrictions withered, New Yorkers had a wider choice of entertainment options: baseball games, bowling alleys, comedy clubs. More legally murky were performances of the spandex-heavy faux combat known as professional wrestling. Last month, a close reading of social-media posts and of a German wrestling-results site suggested that there could soon be such a show at a strip mall on Staten Island. Reached by phone, the show’s organizer, Joey Bellini, guardedly confirmed its existence, but only after being assured that the inquirer was not one of his “enemies.”www.newyorker.com