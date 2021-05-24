newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Reopening New York with Frat Boy Farva and Masha Slamovich

By Dan Green e
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs spring bloomed and pandemic restrictions withered, New Yorkers had a wider choice of entertainment options: baseball games, bowling alleys, comedy clubs. More legally murky were performances of the spandex-heavy faux combat known as professional wrestling. Last month, a close reading of social-media posts and of a German wrestling-results site suggested that there could soon be such a show at a strip mall on Staten Island. Reached by phone, the show’s organizer, Joey Bellini, guardedly confirmed its existence, but only after being assured that the inquirer was not one of his “enemies.”

www.newyorker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Black Comedy#Comedy Clubs#Heroes#Strip Clubs#New Yorkers#German#Inquirer#Warriors Of Wrestling#Athletic Commission#W W E#Russian#Yankees#British#City Hall#Tottenville High#Mohawked Baddie#Footage#Laughter#Red And Gold Zubaz Pants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYGreenwichTime

'New York Lonely Boy': Inside That 'Girls5Eva' Simon & Garfunkel Homage

Early this year, Joey Ryan, half of the indie folk duo the Milk Carton Kids, received a text from his friend Sara Bareilles. No surprise there — she, Ryan and Ryan’s musical partner Kenneth Pattengale have known each other for over a decade. This time, Bareilles asked if she could pass Ryan’s contact info along to some TV people she was working with. “I said, ‘Sure, of course, what is it?’” he recalls. “And she goes, ‘They want someone to do this song and it’s supposed to sound like Simon and Garfunkel.’ And we were like, ‘Finally.’”
Politicspagosadailypost.com

DANDELIONS: New York

John Schatz had been to New York many times. These trips were necessary. Not that he didn’t enjoy New York. Like a trip to Disney World, the city resembled in spirit, if not fact, a carnival midway. You needed plenty of money to have fun. In those days, Schatz had plenty of that.
RestaurantsPosted by
WWD

Bemelmans Is Back: Reopening Night at the New York Institution

“Do not get the pigs in the blanket in the shot — I’m wearing Tom Ford.”. Bemelmans is back, after 14 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with it comes the singular kind of New York night out where miniature hot dogs wrapped in pastry puff coexist with black leather Tom Ford dresses in effortless glamour.
New York City, NYDecider

‘Girls5eva’ Standout Song “New York Lonely Boy” Has Me Spiraling About Motherhood

The breakthrough joke of Peacock‘s new comedy series Girls5eva has nothing to do with throwback pop music and everything about a specific kind of childhood found only in New York. “New York Lonely Boy” is an austere ode to the legions of only children raised in NYC. While it’s meant to be a cautionary tale for Girls5eva‘s Dawn (Sara Bareilles), it had a different effect on me. Almost as soon as I finished chuckling at lines like “the Strand is his Disneyland,” I was overcome with a feeling I’ve been trying to outrun my whole life. Girls5eva‘s “New York Lonely Boy” made my biological clock start ticking.
New York City, NYscottjosephorlando.com

New York is reopening and our December trip is a GO!

The city that never sleeps has admittedly been napping a bit. As we all have. But New York is finally emerging and reopening, and it promises to be fully functional by the time of our “Flavorful Escape to New York City” tour, Dec. 8-12. I’ll be leading a small group to some of my favorite food – and nonfood – destinations.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

New York City Officially Reopened. It Was Quite a Day—and Night.

New York City officially reopened Wednesday. But people still have mixed feelings about going out, getting together, getting close, and whether to remove those masks for good. The pandemic has made me softer, I tell myself. I want to be kinder to people, and more empathetic. We’ve all shared the collective tragedy of the past 15 months. We’ve all felt loss. Now we are returning to a “normal” world, but we’re bruised and slightly broken. Why wouldn’t I show compassion to everyone I see?
Posted by
Forbes

Time Out Market New York Officially Reopens In Brooklyn

Some of New York City’s best eateries, as well as live music and entertainment will be on full display all weekend long. As signs of life continue to spring up across the five boroughs, Time Out Market New York will officially reopen its doors just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
New York City, NYmilesplit.com

New York Relays 2021

**Update proof of vaccination now accepted if two weeks has passed since last injection. It is recommended that NY coaches and athletes use the NYS EXCELSIOR pass wallet app. This app can also be used to show test results. (May 8th) All athletes and coaches (proof of vaccine is acceptable...
MusicBinghampton University Pipe Dream

The impact of “frat rap” on the rap genre

Step into any college party and you will most likely hear a lot of the same music. Steve Aoki’s remix “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kid Cudi, RL Grime’s “UCLA” and Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE” are all likely to be played at every outing. There are some songs from the early 2010s, however, such as “All Night Longer” by Sammy Adams, which can be heard everywhere as well. Sammy Adams was a leader of the “frat rap” era in music.
New York City, NYboweryboogie.com

Timothy Goodman Gets ‘New York’ with Rag & Bone Mural

Designer and muralist, Timothy Goodman, wrapped his latest piece yesterday just off the Bowery. The Rag & Bone fashion boutique tapped Goodman to impart artwork on its Elizabeth Street facade. This latest scrawls “New York” in different typefaces more than a dozen times. And it’s his second outing at the wall in the last four months; there was one back in January.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

Time Out Market New York reopens Thursday with new eateries, entertainment after COVID closure

After a months-long time out, one of Brooklyn’s trendiest food halls is once again welcoming guests. Time Out Market New York, located in DUMBO, reopens Thursday ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. The hotspot at 55 Water St. — which serves up eats and entertainment curated by staff at Time Out New York — has been closed since December when indoor dining was shut down in New York City for the ...
NHLchatsports.com

What is New York Fighting?

Tweleve road games against three teams they went 0-10 against (with one overtime win/one overtime loss in last game vs Boston) to go with their offensive struggles, high shots against totals in two games. And frankly if the mind games of having Varlamov not getting his own net on game-day (customary for starters) lead to a soft goal & him looking at his glove, that's not a good strategy because the Pens are not rushing into emergency afternoon meetings to again scout a ten plus year veteran. And this was a team that last won a regulation game against a playoff team on 4/6 & that was a 1-0 home win against Washington after their 6-4 win against on 4/1.
New York City, NYOrlando Sentinel

Woman, 24, who attended UF falls to her death at New York City rooftop party

A young woman who had just started her career at a New York City investment firm plunged to her death during a rooftop party in Manhattan, police said Sunday. Cameron Perrelli, 24, was at a gathering on the roof of a building on Avenue A near E. 12th St. early Saturday morning at around 3 a.m. when she lost her footing near the ledge and fell off, cops said.