newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Briefly Noted

By Condé Nast
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbert and the Whale, by Philip Hoare (Pegasus). This idiosyncratic account of the life, work, and afterlife of the Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer considers “how art imagines our world.” Hoare shows Dürer’s responsiveness to his times. Copernicus and Martin Luther had ushered in a world “shifting nervously in space,” and printing (the “currency” of Dürer’s fame) and trade fostered unprecedented connectivity. Hoare also places his subject in a surprising lineage of artists including William Blake, Marianne Moore, Thomas Mann, and Andy Warhol. These comparisons elucidate Dürer’s radicalism, and establish him as a revolutionary and thoroughly modern artist. Hoare writes, “Before Dürer, dragons existed; after him, they did not.”

www.newyorker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Thomas Mann
Person
Martin Luther
Person
Copernicus
Person
Albrecht Dürer
Person
William Blake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Japanese#Gold Diggers#Indian American#Ovidian#Graywolf#Pegasus#Penguin Press#Surveillance Footage#Omission#Childhood Sexual Abuse#History#Afterlife#Adulthood#Bracketed White Space#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureNo Depression

THE READING ROOM: Korby Lenker on Reading, Re-Reading, and Fueling His Writing

Korby Lenker doesn’t remember when he wasn’t reading a book. “I fell in love with reading at a very young age,” the singer-songwriter says. As a child he recalls his mother reading Where the Red Fern Grows to him, and being moved by it and his mother’s reaction to it, too. “It was so powerful to see my mom cry,” he recalls. He learned then the power of books and stories to move people. “I owe so much of my life to books,” Lenker declares. “I can’t wait for that next book to pierce me.”
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mental_Floss

A Long-Lost Library of Emily Brontë Poetry and Other Literary Artifacts Is Hitting the Auction Block

In the late 1800s, British brothers William and Alfred Law began building a collection of literary artifacts in the library of their family home, Honresfield House. Because the Haworth parsonage where the Brontë family had lived was barely 20 miles away, the Laws took a special interest in acquiring manuscripts and rare volumes that once belonged to the family.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Marisa Silver Revisits the Golden Dawn of Girlhood

In a series of imaginative and insightful novels, Marisa Silver has explored the impact of collateral damage, in life as well as in war, and illuminated the lives of characters with the courage to face their troubles. In Mary Coin, she fictionalized the migrant mother in the iconic Dorothea Lange photograph. (“Silver unleashes a kaleidoscope of images, then slows down long enough for us to absorb the emotional resonance of each,” I wrote when I named it to my BBC Culture Best of 2013 list. “Most surprising is Mary Coin’s late-life recognition of what the portrait—‘frozen into an indelible past like an insult you can never take back’—means to the world outside her own.”)
Books & Literaturelapl.org

Interview With an Author: Dr. Kathryn Harkup

Kathryn Harkup is a chemist and author. Kathryn completed a doctorate on her favorite chemicals, phosphines, and went on to further postdoctoral research before realizing that talking, writing, and demonstrating science appealed a bit more than hours slaving over a hot fume-hood. For six years she ran the outreach in engineering, computing, physics, and maths at the University of Surrey, which involved writing talks on science topics that would appeal to bored teenagers (anything disgusting or dangerous was usually the most popular). Kathryn is now a freelance science communicator delivering talks and workshops on the quirky side of science. She is the author of A is for Arsenic: The Poisons of Agatha Christie, Making the Monster: The Science of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and Death by Shakespeare: Snakebites, Stabbings and Broken Hearts. Her latest novel is Vampirology: The Science of Horror’s Most Famous Fiend and she recently talked about it with Daryl Maxwell for the LAPL Blog.
Books & LiteratureKPVI Newschannel 6

Local author tackles feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft

Local author and screenwriter Samantha Silva is having a moment … or two. After dabbling with Hollywood — she’s sold film projects to Paramount, Universal, and New Line Cinema, to name a few — she spread her talents around. Her debut novel published in 2017, “Mr. Dickens and His Carol,” was widely acclaimed, and she is currently adapting it for the Seattle Repertory Theatre stage. “The Big Burn,” a short film she wrote and directed, premiered at the Sun Valley Film Festival in 2018. She’s written short fiction and essays that have appeared in One Story and LitHub. In 2020, she was named an Idaho Commission on the Arts Literary Fellow.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS Book Club Questions

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong is the moving story of a young man known as Little Dog, written as a letter addressed to his illiterate Vietnamese mother. It reveals a family history that begins in Vietnam and moves to the United States when he is just a child, where he comes of age living with a single mother and his grandmother in Connecticut. Through excavating his history and revisiting various moments of his youth, Little Dog reveals parts of himself that his mother has never known, working up to an emotional climax.
Musickmuw.org

Notes With Attachments

We celebrate the birthday of drummer Bill Bruford with selections from his work with Yes, as leader of both Bruford and Bill Bruford’s Earthworks, as well music from his brief tenure with the Phil Collins-led Genesis and with King Crimson in both the 1970s and 1990s. Tuesday, May 18. Wednesday,...
Books & Literaturewlrn.org

The Public and Private Personae of Ernest Hemingway

Explore the life and work of legendary writer Ernest Hemingway and his enduring influence on literature and culture. Thursday 9pm HEMINGWAY - Documentary - A documentary film on the life of Ernest Hemingway, produced by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. Burns documented both the public and private personae of Hemingway from his birth in 1899 to his death in 1961.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CBS News

The Book Report: Reviews from Washington Post critic Ron Charles (May 9)

With summer on the horizon, you may be looking for a new book to savor over vacation. Here are just a few you might enjoy:. "Gold Diggers" (Penguin), a debut novel by Sanjena Sathian, has already been picked up by Mindy Kaling for an upcoming TV series. This effervescent social satire is about the children of Indian immigrants who are determined to succeed in America while honoring their parents' culture.
Books & Literaturetheaureview.com

Book Review: Melissa Manning’s Smokehouse is a warm debut that’s hard to pin down

Melissa Manning may be based in Melbourne now, but her connection to Tasmania resounds strongly throughout the stories in her debut collection, Smokehouse. Told in the form of nine interlinked tales, the book follows the lives of a number of residents of a small Tasmanian coastal town. At the centre (and also bookending the collection) is the story of Nora, who makes the life-altering decision to leave her husband and young daughters and explore her attraction to a German man named Ollie, whose smokehouse gives the book its title.
Books & Literaturemereorthodoxy.com

The Austen Years: A Review in Six Movements

Rachel Cohen. The Austen Years: A Memoir in Five Novels. New York: Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, 2020. 304 pp, $28. “We do not enjoy a story fully at the first reading. Not till the curiosity, the sheer narrative lust, has been given its sop and laid asleep, are we at leisure to savour the real beauties.” ―C.S. Lewis, On Stories: And Other Essays on Literature.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

4 Pulitzer Prize Nonfiction Winners Not By White Men

This list of the Pulitzer Prize winning books not by white men was originally published in our nonfiction newsletter, True Story. Sign up for it here to get nonfiction news, reviews, deals, and more!. When you scroll back through the Pulitzer Prize winners, you realize wow, this is a LOT...
Books & LiteratureWiscnews.com

Seek out that 'new book' smell with a fresh bouquet of fiction, all new in paperback

It's not too soon to begin your summer reading! A number of highly acclaimed 2020 books came out in paperback this month; here's a fresh bouquet of fiction to suit any taste. "Homeland Elegies" by Ayad Akhtar (Little, Brown & Co, $16.99). Winner of a Pulitzer Prize for his play "Disgraced," Akhtar here draws on his own life (the narrator is a man named Ayad Akhtar, who has written a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a Muslim American) to create a novel about a man struggling to negotiate post-9/11 America. "Akhtar bounds far beyond the cleverly engineered drama of 'Disgraced,'" wrote Ron Charles of the Washington Post about the book, a much-honored bestseller last year. "With its sprawling vision of contemporary America, 'Homeland Elegies' is a phenomenal coalescence of memoir, fiction, history and cultural analysis."
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Forgotten highbrow genre fiction that sucks out all the morrows of life

- - - Ever since I started reviewing books, I've kept in mind one overriding principle: Try never to write about anything that's likely to become a bestseller. Works published by, say, Simon and Schuster or Random House, both major publishers with robust publicity machines, usually don't need extra help and criticism seldom affects their sales. No, it's the independent publishers and the university presses that deserve their proper share of the limelight. My own tastes, moreover, have long pulled me to the margins of the marketing mainstream - to experimental novels, works in translation, neglected classics, certain kinds of scholarship and, not least, highbrow genre fiction.
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

Writing an Old Friend: Spotlight on J. William Lewis

An uncle who enacts a deranged Christian test of faith, a high school teacher who encourages poetry writing, and an ill-fated joyride in a stolen maintenance vehicle. These are the characters and events that shape the sprawling debut bildungsroman from J. William Lewis, set in the lawyer-novelist’s home state of Alabama in the 1950s and featuring Kit Biddle, who obsesses about the meaning of life while processing the killing of his cousin Nathan by his uncle, Nathan’s father, the year before.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
newschain

5 new books to read this week

A blistering debut or a moving meditation on belonging? Decide what you want to read this week…. 1. How To Kidnap The Rich by Rahul Raina is published in hardback by Little, Brown, priced £14.99 (ebook £8.99). Available now. A satirical crime thriller and profound social commentary rolled into one,...