Spain to launch an EU Digital Covid Certificate from July 1; How does it work for travel
Spain has announced it will launch an EU Digital Covid Certificate for visitors from July 1 to match with its lifting of Covid limitations on all guests from the UK. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez introduced the European Union’s (EU) planned Digital COVID Certificate, which is intended to be vital to reestablishing simple and safe travel across the alliance at the International Trade Fair held in Madrid on Friday.www.timebulletin.com