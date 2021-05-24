newsbreak-logo
2014 White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat Ford Explorer

 4 days ago

Very Good Conditon. 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, RADIO: VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYS... DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth,...

2017 Magnetic Ford Explorer

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Magnetic 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 4WD. * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2017 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
2019 Magma Red Metallic Ford F-150

Very Nice. Navigation, Heated Seats, Trailer Hitch, ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, Turbo Charged, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, BOXLINK SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay Keyless Entry, Child Safety...
2014 Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Rubicon trim. Premium Sound System, 4x4, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, iPod/MP3 Input, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A5... Alloy Wheels, BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Satellite Radio,...
2017 White Gold Metallic Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW

Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE, ENGINE: 6.7L POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DI... TIRES: LT275/65RX18E BSW A/S (4), ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, Turbo, 4x4, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual...
2001 Oxford White Clearcoat Ford F-350SD

White 2001 Ford F-350SD DRW 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel 7.3 diesel, flat alum bed, Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
2015 Blue Jeans Metallic Ford F-150

JUST REPRICED FROM $31,989, PRICED TO MOVE $1,600 below J.D. Power Retail! Nice. XLT trim. Heated Seats, ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV, 4x4, Smart Device Integration, FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE, EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY, BOX SIDE STEPS SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Smart Device Integration Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety...
2019 Ingot Silver Metallic Ford Mustang

Very Nice. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged, RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLU... EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A, Aluminum Wheels SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications...
2019 Bright White Clear Coat Jeep Grand Cherokee

LOW MILES - 20,118! $1,000 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Power Liftgate READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input,...
2015 Oxford White Ford Escape

Great Shape. FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH BUCKETS W/60/40... WHEELS: 17 ALLOY SPARKLE SILVER PAIN... SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential....
2008 Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic Ford F-250SD

Clean CARFAX. Gray 2008 Ford F-250SD 4WD Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo Diesel Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo Diesel, 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
2018 Magnetic Metallic Ford Focus

Very Good Conditon. SE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Back-Up Camera, SE APPEARANCE PACKAGE SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device...
2016 Frozen White Ford Transit Connect

Very Good Conditon. XL trim. PRICED TO MOVE $1,400 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, Flex Fuel, Fourth Passenger Door, CRUISE CONTROL, RADIO: AM/FM W/SINGLE CD. CLICK ME!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671...
2019 Velvet Red Pearlcoat Jeep Grand Cherokee

Nice, LOW MILES - 26,256! EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Seats, Nav System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, iPod/MP3 Input, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850R... CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Ford Promises Electric Explorer SUV Soon

Ford announced that it will soon offer an electric version of the Explorer SUV, as part of a plan to make EVs 40 percent of the Ford lineup by 2030. At a financial presentation today, the automaker also said that it is currently developing new electric platforms that support rear- or all-wheel-drive vehicles.
2021 Platinum White Pearl Honda HR-V

ADDITIONAL DISCOUNT OF $1,000.00 HONDA CUSTOMER CASH AVAILABLE IF YOU DO NOT FINANCE AT THE HONDA SPECIAL RATE. expires 07/06/2021. 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.436 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo Audio System (160-Watt), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Alloy.
2014 Pearl White Nissan Altima

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
2017 Pepperdust Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Very Good Conditon. PRICED TO MOVE $2,600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Hitch, Bed Liner, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi...
2001 Harvest Gold Clearcoat Ford Explorer

Gold 2001 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SOHC 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
2021 Bright White Clear Coat Ram 4500 Chassis Cab

Tradesman trim, Bright White Clear Coat exterior. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTO AISIN AS69... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2YA TRADESMAN, DIGITAL REARVIEW MIRROR SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Dual...
2016 Titanium Bronze Pearl Metallic Kia Sedona

SX-L trim, Titanium Bronze Pearl Metallic exterior and Dark Burgundy interior. Great Shape. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, Chrome Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...