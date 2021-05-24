newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Analysis: Job-inflation tradeoff, exiled from Fed policy, could mean a hot summer

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tension between sticky job markets and rising prices could pose a growing problem for U.S. Federal Reserve officials who have staked an aggressive monetary policy on the belief they can avoid a conflict between returning U.S. employment to pre-pandemic levels and keeping inflation under control. Traditionally, some...

www.investing.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation Rates#Fed Raises Rates#Us Inflation#Market Rates#Growth Rates#Reuters#U S Federal Reserve#Jpm#Blk#Cornerstone Macro#Republican#St Louis Fed#Homebase#University Of Maryland#The Bar For The Fed#Weak Inflation#Monetary Policy#Inflation Expectations#Fed Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Businesskelo.com

Fed’s Kaplan: U.S. labor market tighter than it appears

(Reuters) -Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday appeared to add a new pillar to the case he is building for reducing the U.S. central bank’s support for the economy, saying that the labor market is already tighter than many appreciate. The factors crimping labor market supply...
Congress & Courtsdtnpf.com

Fed Says Taper Talk Coming

Here's a quick monitor of Washington farm and trade policy issues from DTN's well-placed observer. Senate Agriculture Committee Republicans Want USDA Analysis On Tax Plan. Republican members of the Senate Agriculture Committee are calling on USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarifies how the Biden administration's proposed tax increases will affect farm estates.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Tapering Talk Helps

Investing.com -- The dollar edged higher in early European trade Thursday, finding support from comments suggesting the Federal Reserve will soon have to discuss tapering its massive bond-buying program, thus tightening monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
EconomyGV Wire

What if the Fed Can’t Raise Interest Rates? Why Near-Zero Is the New Normal.

When it comes to Federal Reserve policy, investors are focused on the wrong question. Investors continue to agonize over when the Fed will trim its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases, says Joe LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis, with anxiety rising after minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s April meeting showed some policy makers think taper discussions should begin in “upcoming meetings.”
Businesswinningatlife.com

Another Inflation Warning

The Philadelphia Fed finds historic price surges. The Federal Reserve is still printing money and holding short-term interest rates near zero, and today brings yet another signal that too little money is not the problem in the U.S. economy. This new report suggesting that the time for emergency monetary policy is over comes from within the Federal Reserve system itself. The latest manufacturing survey from the Philadelphia Fed finds that companies in its region are seeing the same thing that consumers are seeing all over the country: rising prices. The Philadelphia Fed reports:
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed offers no holiday from inflation

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, American motorists will see the highest prices at the pump since 2014, according to AAA. Gas prices now average $3.04 a gallon nationally – reflecting a jump of more than $1.00 compared to the same time last year. A rising gasoline price is just one...
Businessseeitmarket.com

Got Bonds? Federal Reserve Taper Is Coming

The solid economic recovery and easing of COVID restrictions lead me to believe a tapering of QE may not be far off. Further supporting my opinion, inflation has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and employment is improving rapidly. On top of that are whispers from within the Federal Reserve (also...
Businessmymixfm.com

Fed’s Quarles signals open to talks on bond program

(Reuters) -A top Federal Reserve official signaled Wednesday he was ready to open talks on reducing some of the U.S. central bank’s emergency support for the economy, even if only to clarify the Fed’s plans for doing so as the economy roars ahead and prices rise. “I don’t want to...
Businessfederalreserve.gov

The Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy

At the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy, The Brookings Institution, Washington, D.C. (via webcast) Thank you, David, and thank you to Brookings and the Hutchins Center for the opportunity to lead things off and be part of this very distinguished panel. Today, I will explain why I expect the U.S. economy to continue growing strongly over the remainder of this year and what the implications of that outlook are for monetary policy.1.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar languishes on Fed outlook, NZ rate hike prospects lift kiwi

* Fed officials reiterate view for transient inflation spike * Euro above key $1.2250 level as region's recovery quickens * Yuan pushes to fresh three-year high beyond 6.40 boundary * NZ dollar jumps as central bank hints at 2022 rate hike By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar wallowed near a five-month trough against major peers on Wednesday as Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue kept yields low, while surprisingly hawkish New Zealand central bank comments pushed the kiwi higher. The euro traded just north of the key $1.2250 level -- holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high as $1.2266 for the first time since Jan. 8 -- as Europe's pandemic recovery gathers pace. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six rivals, languished at 89.617 in Asia, after pushing as low as 89.533 on Tuesday. The Chinese yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar in onshore trading for the first time since June 2018, while its offshore counterpart pushed to a fresh three-year high at 6.3858. New Zealand's currency jumped after the central bank hinted at a potential interest rate hike by September next year in its monetary policy statement. The kiwi last traded 1.1% higher at $0.73072. "There are now several central banks that appear to be closer to a tightening cycle than the Federal Reserve, and markets are sensing that," said Imre Speizer, Westpac's head of New Zealand strategy. He identified the currencies of New Zealand, Canada and Norway as driven by aggressive central bank expectations. Following the RBNZ's "hawkish surprise," Speizer said he may revise up his forecast for the kiwi to finish the year at $0.76. That contrasts with a host of Fed officials who overnight echoed the sentiments of Chair Jerome Powell that a spike in inflation will be transient and ultra-easy policy continues to be warranted. "I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my full support of our accommodative stance," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a speech on Tuesday. "Right now, policy is in a very good place," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC the same day. "We need to be patient." A potential test of that conviction comes Friday, with new readings on U.S. core consumer prices and a survey of purchasing managers. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hovered at 1.5740%, not far from the 1.5540% mark reached overnight for the first time since May 7's payrolls shock. The yen, which is also sensitive to declines in yields, hovered around the middle of its approximately 108.4-109.7 per dollar trading range this month, last changing hands at 108.795. The dollar has declined over the past two months on the belief that low U.S. rates will drive cash abroad to capture gains now that other economies are beginning to recover more quickly from the pandemic. "Confidence in the outlook for the recovery in the Eurozone has been increasing," Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report. "This is underpinning market speculation that the topic of tapering with respect to the pace of asset purchases will be on the table at the forthcoming June 10 ECB meeting." The onshore yuan strengthened as far as 6.3943 per dollar on Wednesday, piercing the psychological 6.40 boundary for the first time since mid-2018. A day earlier, it had held that level amid buying by China's major state-owned banks in a move viewed as an effort to cool the rally, sources said. "Amid conflicting reports from Chinese officials in recent days about their attitude to the currency, our read here is that 6.40 is not a hard line in the sand, and that in the context of further downward pressure on the USD more generally, it will be ‘allowed’ to trade lower," National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill wrote in a report, reiterating a forecast for 6.35 yuan per dollar by end-June. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 411 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2257 $1.2252 +0.04% +0.32% +1.2261 +1.2242 Dollar/Yen 108.7920 108.7350 +0.07% +5.35% +108.8150 +108.7350 Euro/Yen.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Are Flat as Fed Calms Inflation Concerns

U.S. Treasury yields are flat on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve officials restated their dovish views on easy monetary policy and inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked 1.3 basis points higher to 1.577% by 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond were flat at 2.26%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down, Near Multimonth Low, as Fed Reiterates Dovish Policy

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Wednesday morning in Asia, near its lowest level since early January 2021, as U.S. Federal Reserve officials reiterated that any inflation will be transitory and the Fed will maintain its current dovish monetary policy. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against...
Businessmvariety.com

Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) —Federal Reserve policymakers have begun to acknowledge they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support for the U.S. economy, even as they say it is still needed to bolster the recovery and employment. "We are talking about talking about tapering," San Francisco...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Top Fed official downplays inflation, warns against acting early

The current spike in inflation is unlikely to pose a persistent threat to the US economy, and prematurely heeding calls to act could derail the recovery from the Covid-19 downturn, a top Federal Reserve official said Wednesday. Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles also said he is optimistic about the country's growth prospects and economic outlook thanks to a stockpile of consumer savings that will boost spending. But policymakers will "remain patient" before tapping the breaks on stimulative policies, to ensure jobs recover and return to what the central bank considers full employment, Quarles said in a speech to The Brookings Institution. The Fed has pledged to keep the benchmark lending rate at zero and continue its massive bond buying program until unemployment comes down from the current 6.1 percent and inflation is on track to stay above 2.0 percent.
Businessinvesting.com

Asia Stocks Up, Fed Ease Inflation Concerns but Signals Tapering Possibility

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Wednesday morning as U.S. economic data disappointed amid concerns over inflation and jobs. U.S. Federal Reserve officials also insisted any inflation would be temporary but indicated that asset tapering could begin soon. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.31% by 11:32 PM ET...
BusinessCoinDesk

Lawrence Summers on Inflation: Fed ‘Will Only Remove the Punch Bowl After It Sees People Staggering Around Drunk’

“I think policy is rather overdoing it,” the former U.S. Treasury secretary said at Consensus 2021. The former Treasury secretary under Bill Clinton and one-time director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama has been warning for several months that Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to stem a pandemic-caused slowdown could hurt the United States with inflation levels not seen in years.