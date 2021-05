Do you have an artist in your life? Do you know someone with an eclectic soul? Then you'll want to go grab some coffee one morning and surprise them with a random road trip to this random artistic hidden destination. Everyone knows someone who will resonate with this interesting place. My oldest daughter, Bri, will love when I surprise her with a tour of this artists' personal masterpiece that always seems to be under construction. Have you ever been to Luna Parc? It's one of those weird places in New Jersey that you have to see. It's the private home and studio of madcap artist Ricky Boscarino that accepts tours available by appointment.