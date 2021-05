Like new business ideas, new workplace concepts sound crazy the day before a breakthrough or in this case, a pandemic. Soon after, people begin to see real world use cases that get them excited and make them feel safe. During the pandemic, many organizations had the opportunity to tame the skepticism and learn how they can remain productive, or in some cases, increase productivity, fuel growth, and strengthen margins while working remotely. So, now as we get closer to what all of us hope is the end of the pandemic, companies are faced with a new challenge: how to bring people back to work.