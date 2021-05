The missing 14th passenger may not have regretted “no-showing” for Ryanair flight 9143 from Faro to London Stansted. Not only was the sun shining relentlessly on the Portuguese Algarve, while the pilot has just warned of rain in Essex on arrival – their financial loss will have been less than €10.I have just stepped off the early afternoon departure from the main holiday airport in the leading “green list” country – where only a dozen fellow passengers accompanied me. With 176 empty seats, the “load factor” was below 7 per cent, compared with Ryanair’s average of 93 per cent before...