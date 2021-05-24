Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rome Braves downed 5-3 by Hot Rods, split series 3-3; off Monday; Greenville in town starting Tuesday. Atlanta Braves win again, 7-1. Off today.

ON OUR RADAR (gun): All right, perhaps the radar gun is a little inside baseball but what it means is we’re tracking the Rome Braves home opener this Tuesday, the first of 12 consecutive home games with one day off inbetween. The above promotional video, with recent birthday boy Roger Mabry, underscores the gameday experience at State Mutual Stadium, the Braves’ home since 2003. In addition to watching tomorrow’s stars today, it is a neighborhood of sorts, or a family as Roger calls it. He shares how he and son Josh, a Berry College alum, attended so many games over the years. Josh, who has used a motorized wheelchair since he was 5, would scoot all over the stadium with staff and friends keeping an eye on him (Josh was a press box intern in 2019). What to know about the new year: Mobile ticketing is a must; please see below.