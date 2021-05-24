newsbreak-logo
U.S. home prices to keep racing ahead with risks to upside

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) – U.S. house prices will continue to race ahead this year, at nearly twice the pace predicted just three months ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who said risks to that already upbeat outlook were skewed to the upside. A strong recovery so far from the...

wiky.com
Real Estatethemreport.com

The Great Mortgage Rate Rollercoaster Ride

The rollercoaster ride that is mortgages rates continued this week, as the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) again dropped five basis points to 2.95%, down from last week when Freddie Mac reported rates hitting the 3% mark. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.15%. Freddie Mac’s Primary...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as attention turns to U.S. inflation data

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against greenback * Canadian payroll employment increases by 245,800 in March * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, moving back in reach of a recent 6-year high as investors awaited U.S. inflation data on Friday that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2069 to the greenback, or 82.86 U.S. cents. Last week, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's shift in April to a more hawkish stance. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Economists expect data on Friday to show U.S. core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices jumping in April. Fed officials have downplayed concerns about inflation prompting a knee-jerk policy response but some have acknowledged that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was down 0.2% at $66.08 a barrel as concern about demand in India and the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies offset optimism over the U.S and European summer driving season. Canadian payroll employment increased by 245,800 in March, the strongest monthly growth since last September, Statistics Canada said. Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have weighed on employment in April. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries after data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in April. Canada's 10-year bond yield rose 3.7 basis points to 1.487%, having rebounded from its lowest intraday level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Mortgage interest rates fall below 3% for first time in 2 weeks

Average mortgage rates dropped 0.7 points from last week to 2.95% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the week ending May 27, 2021, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey. "Mortgage rates are down below three percent, continuing to offer many homeowners the potential to refinance and increase...
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates go lower as economists ease anxiety over inflation

A week after it hit 3%, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage headed back down, as inflation concerns subsided temporarily. The average 30-year fixed-term mortgage dropped to 2.95% for the weekly period ending May 27, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly Primary Mortgage Markets Survey, down from 3% the previous week. One year ago, the average came in at 3.15%.
Real EstatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

US average mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan at 2.95%

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Mortgage rates declined this week, pushing the benchmark 30-year home loan back down below the 3% mark. Signs continued of the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year rate fell to 2.95% from 3% last...
Businesswibqam.com

Japan’s jobless rate rises, prices fall as pandemic pain persists

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed on Friday, underscoring the pain the country’s prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. Separate data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo fell in May, reinforcing expectations inflation will remain well below...
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. GDP Growth Unrevised At 6.4% In Q1

The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the pace of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter was unrevised from the advance estimate. The report showed real gross domestic product spiked by 6.4 percent in the first quarter, unchanged from the estimate provided last month. Economists had expected a modest upward revision in the pace of GDP growth to 6.5 percent.
Real EstateInman.com

Mortgage rates retreat from 3% threshold

Mortgage rates retreated this week, even as support builds at the Federal Reserve to begin discussions on when to taper bond purchases that have kept a lid on long-term interest rates. Mortgage rates retreated this week, even as support builds at the Federal Reserve to begin discussions on when to...
Businesscalifornianewstimes.com

Mortgage rates dip back below 3% – Orange County Register

Mortgage rates in the US are below 3%. According to Freddie Mac data, the average 30-year mortgage was 2.95%, down from 3% last week. As the economy recovers from the pandemic, investors are looking for signs of inflation, and interest rates have skyrocketed in recent weeks. Historically low borrowing costs have spurred housing rallies over the past year, and there is a shortage of homes to buy as intense demand for suburban real estate pushes prices up.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Low inventory stifles April’s pending home sales

Like new and existing sales, pending home sales felt the strain of exhausted home inventory in April ― dropping 4.4% from the previous month to an index of 106.2, according to Thursday data from the National Association of Realtors. Against a pandemic landscape from last April, however, pending home sales...
BusinessFinancial Times

Inflation and markets are tied

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday. Welcome back. After two weeks of writing Unhedged, I’m exhausted but exhilarated. Hope you’ve enjoyed the ride. Email me (robert.armstrong@ft.com) and have a relaxing long weekend.
Marketskitco.com

Gold price remains below $1,900 following mixed U.S. durable goods data

(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to see some technical selling pressure after pushing above $1,900 and is seeing little reaction to mixed U.S. manufacturing data. Thursday, the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders declined by 1.3% in April. The data was weaker than expected; consensus expectations compiled by various news organizations called for durables to rose 0.8%.
BusinessSKIFT

Why a Little Inflation Could Be Good for the Travel Sector

Many people in the U.S. have suddenly become worried about inflation. But experts and executives say the latest price hikes are mostly “good” inflation … at least as far as the travel sector is concerned. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on...
Real Estaterealtor.com

Pending Home Sales Sink as the Housing Market Falls Back to Earth

The numbers: An indicator of existing-home sales fell in April, suggesting that the housing market could be cooling in the face of high home prices. Pending home sales dropped 4.4% in April compared with March, the National Association of Realtors reported Thursday. On an annual basis pending home sales were...
StocksBusiness Insider

US stocks rise as Fed officials reassure investors inflation will be short lived

US stocks ticked higher on Wednesday after Fed officials reaffirmed central bank's dovish monetary policy. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said pricing pressure will prove to be "largely transitory." Bitcoin and ether staged a recovery from last week's losses. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the...