newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ware County, GA

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Summer preview starts today; highs in the mid 90s at least through Friday. Check our chart.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 5 days ago

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy,...

hometownheadlines.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ware County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today#Outlook#Outlook Forecast Monday#Calm Wind#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clinch County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinch, Echols, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clinch; Echols; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Baker County in northeastern Florida Northeastern Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida Southeastern Echols County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Ware County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Jasper, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jasper, Fargo, Belmont and Needmore. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Peachtree City, GAhometownheadlines.com

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Storms should start around midday today with the threat lasting most of the night. Flash flood watch continues; another 1.5 inches of rain due. Updates all day.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of North Georgia and portions of central Georgia until 2 a.m. Wednesday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts have already occurred across portions of the watch area. Heavy rainfall this evening could produce additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches in some areas. On Tuesday, additional showers and thunderstorms are forecast which would easily allow for efficient runoff and flash flooding potential given saturated soils. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures.
Ware County, GAhometownheadlines.com

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: About an inch of rain starting after 10 this morning; storms, more rain due Tuesday afternoon.

What to expect: About an inch of rain today, especially after 10 a.m., and at least that much more on Tuesday. Today: Scattered thunderstorms are likely across much of the area today. Some could be strong to isolated severe with hail up to one inch, damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning as the primary threats. A brief tornado is also possible.
Ware County, GAhometownheadlines.com

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Sunny, low 80s today; rain back Sunday evening and here through Wednesday. High fire danger this afternoon.

Low 80s through Monday; look for rain starting Sunday evening and continuing through Wednesday. High Fire Danger conditions this afternoon into early evening in North Georgia due to low relative humidities and dry fuels: Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the early evening. Winds will be North to East at 4-7 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
Clinch County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Southern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Clinch; Southern Ware SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BAKER...NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN WARE AND SOUTHEASTERN CLINCH COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT * At 557 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Fargo, moving east at 30 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Baker, northeastern Columbia, southeastern Ware and southeastern Clinch Counties.
Ware County, GAhometownheadlines.com

Updated Ware Mechanical Weather Center: We could see some storms overnight and then again Monday and Tuesday. Latest radar. Continuing updates.

Tonight: The chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms will increase mainly across the northern and western portions of the area tonight. Any storms could have locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Scattered thunderstorms are likely across much of the area Monday. Some could be strong to isolated severe mainly in...