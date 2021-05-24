Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Summer preview starts today; highs in the mid 90s at least through Friday. Check our chart.

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clinch; Echols; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Baker County in northeastern Florida Northeastern Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida Southeastern Echols County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Ware County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Jasper, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jasper, Fargo, Belmont and Needmore. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH