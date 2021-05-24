newsbreak-logo
Georgia State

Heritage First Headlines. Updates on 8 new, existing restaurants as another prepares for final week. Record heat possible starting today. COVID vaccine rates still below state average across NW Georgia. 10 high school graduations Thursday-Saturday.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 5 days ago

Dining: Updates on eight restaurants in the area — and a reminder that another favorite closes this Saturday. Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Summer preview starts today; highs in the mid 90s at least through Friday. Check our chart for daily records. COVID vaccine: Not much change in local vaccination rates...

hometownheadlines.com
