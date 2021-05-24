Obituaries: Mr. Phil Joseph Anderson, Mr. James Carey “Jim” Loflin.

Mr. Phil Joseph Anderson, age 87, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Anderson was born in Calhoun, GA on January 1, 1934, son of the late Alexander Stephen Anderson and the late Annie Quinn Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 siblings, Delia Anderson, Jane Spacagna and Howard Anderson. Mr. Anderson was a veteran of the Unites States Navy. He retired from Inland Container Corp. after having been employed there for over 41 years. He was a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church.