A Davisburg man was arrested on Tuesday, May 11, in connection with the hit-and-run death of a homeless man along Woodward Avenue in Birmingham last summer. Wesley Earl Stamps, 40, was crossing Woodward Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on August 8, 2020, when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. Police said Stamps was outside of the crosswalk when he was struck. Investigators said the driver stopped briefly, then fled the scene and Stamps died before receiving treatment.