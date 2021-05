On May 12, Carnegie Mellon University hosted the annual Meeting of the Minds Undergraduate Research Symposium. This year, the event was held virtually but still provided an impressive overarching view of the research undergraduates are doing across campus. Over 400 students presented as part of the first-ever virtual meeting, hosted in a Zoom format. The Tepper School was represented by 17 students in the economics and business administration programs. Their research covered an impressive range of topics that touched on everything from COVID-19 to European Stock options.