newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

KBOE Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in 1975, “I’m Not Lisa” brought Jessi Colter her only #1 country single in Billboard. Today in 1984, Willie Nelson performed the first of his six sold-out concerts at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Today in 1991, Diamond Rio’s debut album was released. Today in 1991, Mark...

kboeradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Jennifer Nettles
Person
John Legend
Person
George Strait
Person
Hunter Hayes
Person
Shania Twain
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Tommy Lasorda
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Jessi Colter
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Mookie Blaylock
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Music#Music History#Golf#New Music#Dance Music#Music Concerts#Billboard#Radio City Music Hall#Radio Records#Ally S House Charity#Abc Tv#Lonestar#The Bell County Expo#Speedway Children#The Ritz Carlton Hotel#Radio Records#Kennedy Center#Music History#Country#Duets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Musiccountryfancast.com

Country Music Trivia: 18 Entertaining George Strait Facts

How well do you know George Strait aka "King George" aka the "King of Country"? Expand your knowledge with these George Strait facts!. George Strait aka the “King of Country” is one of the most influential and popular recording artists of all time. The 68-year-old Texan (born May 18, 1952) is loved for cowboy exterior, his traditional country music style, and humble demeanor. During the span of his fruitful career, he has sold more than 100 million records globally, making him one of the best-selling recording artists of all time! Enjoy more George Strait facts below!
EntertainmentPosted by
The Boot

Top 10 Country Cheating Songs

In country music, there are love songs, heartbreak songs, fight songs, uplifting songs ... and cheating songs. The latter are a sort of specialty in the genre, with some of the its most iconic tunes focusing on the subject of cheating: being cheated on, doing the cheating, reasons for cheating.
Celebrities995qyk.com

Miranda Lambert Opens Her Nashville Bar, Sings With Husband On Stage

Oh, what a night was had in Nashville last night (5/25), as a number of country stars including Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, Ashley McBryde, Lindsay Ell, Ingrid Andress, Jon Pardi, and Lady A’s Charles Kelley, celebrated the opening of Miranda Lambert’s new Nashville bar, Casa Rosa. During the event, Lambert...
Entertainmentudiscovermusic.com

‘White Lightning’: Country Hero George Jones Pops Onto The Hot 100

In chart terms, the legend of the man they called “Possum,” the late and great George Jones, was built first and foremost on his achievements in the country genre. Seventy-eight Top 10 hits on that chart between 1955 and 1990 tell their own story. But George did make a handful of crossover appearances on the pop countdown. On May 4, 1959, he landed the first of them with “White Lightning.”
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: George Jones Honored With Pioneer Award at 28th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 1993

When it comes to singers, you don’t get much better than George Jones. If you needed any proof of that, just about every country music legend looked up to him. Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Alan Jackson, and countless other stars have all heaped praises upon ol’ Possum. There’s no denying that he was one of the best singers to ever step behind a microphone. In fact, before he passed away, many called him the greatest living country singer. Many others would say that only part of that has changed since his passing.
MusicPosted by
Best Life

This Country Star Is Now Banned From the Billboard Music Awards

This country star is continuing to face the music. This week, the Billboard Music Awards banned Morgan Wallen from the 2021 awards show due to his use of a racist slur in a video that surfaced in February. Wallen is nominated for six awards at this year's ceremony—the nominations are determined simply by the music's place on the Billboard charts—but he will not be allowed to attend the show, perform, or accept any awards should he win.
Musiccountry1025.com

2021 CMT Music Awards Nominations

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the the 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees as they were announced today (5/13), for the most nominations with four nominations each, including “Female Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year,” and two nominations each for “Video of the Year.”. Artists with three...
MusicPopculture

Alan Jackson Thinks 'Country Music Is Gone'

Alan Jackson is known for his classic country sound, something he believes has all but disappeared in the landscape of mainstream country music today. In a new interview with Hits Daily Double, the singer opined that "Country music is gone — and it’s not coming back." "It’s like the 1980s...
MusicINFORUM

RibFest kicks up country flavor with musical lineup

June 9 headliners, hair act Warrant, best known for hits like “Down Boys,” “Heaven” and “Cherry Pie,” is the only rock band in this year’s four day run. Country crooner John Michael Montgomery takes the stage June 10 with his ballads, “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That.”
Musicaymag.com

Pam Tillis Presenting at 2021 Arkansas Country Music Awards

The Arkansas Country Music Awards will be welcoming a legend to the stage at its 2021 ceremony. Country music star Pam Tillis is coming to Conway to grace the Reynolds Performance Hall on Monday, June 7. The Grand Ole Opry member will be joining a stacked cast of musicians who will be presenting during the awards ceremony.
Musicwmagazine.com

Ingrid Andress Is Keeping Country Music Relevant

Ingrid Andress wears a Giorgio Armani jacket, top, and pants; Sapir Bachar earrings and rings; Sophie Buhai necklaces; Manolo Blahnik shoes. If you think of country music as staid and traditional, Ingrid Andress wants you to reconsider. A singer-songwriter at the vanguard of the genre’s latest metamorphosis, Andress croons about heartbreak, family drama, and unwinding with a good glass of tequila—all with a contemporary, feminist spin. Before the release of her new short film, A Lady Like That—which just premiered on Amazon and documents her experience at the 2021 Grammys, where she was nominated for three awards, including Best New Artist and Best Country Album for her debut record Lady Like—Andress spoke to W for our annual Music Issue. Here, she opens up about collaborating with Charli XCX, sneakily listening to pop-punk as a kid, and her thoughts on how country music is always evolving.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Ten Years Later: Brad Paisley’s ‘This is Country Music’

Brad Paisley’s album This Is Country Music is celebrating a milestone tenth anniversary this month. This Is Country Music was released May 23, 2011, and marked the eighth album of Paisley’s still-blossoming career. It’s considered one of the more innovative albums of the past decade, paying tributes to the various artists that shaped Paisley’s career and musical style. But the honorees were not exclusively country artists that generally dot such projects. In addition to traditional musical pioneers like Alabama, Paisley also gave nods to surf-rock king Dick Dale, soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone, and even jazz great John Coltrane.
Musicallaccess.com

Academy Of Country Music Makes Three New Hires

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) announced three new staff hires: RORY LEVINE, HALEY MONTGOMERY and DAVID SASSANO. LEVINE joins as VP, Digital Strategy and Engagement. He recently led all consumer recruitment and registration efforts for THE ATLANTIC’s events business, supporting more than 150 live journalism events all across the U.S. Prior to that, he served as VP, Marketing and Audience Engagement at VIACOM’s CMT network. LEVINE reports to ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE, and can be reached here.
KGUN 9

LIVE MUSIC: Queens of Country Tribute at Gaslight Music Hall

Mamma Coal's Country Band will perform her Queens of Country tribute show at the Gaslight Music Hall. Artists covered include Patsy Cline, Shania Twain, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Leeann Rimes, Emmylou Harris, Maren Morris, Patty Loveless, Tanya Tucker, Linda Ronstadt, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood and more!. With an...
Musicenergy941.com

Nelly More Than Country Grammar & Country Music

Only a few artists can go by just one name, and Nelly is definitely one of them. In episode 10 of the Spout Podcast, the Dancing With The Stars alum and Midwest rapper talks about how he feels about his music being used in the #BussItChallenge. He breaks down how the Verzuz battle between him and Ludacris came together and what Verzuz competition he thinks the world needs to see.
Musiccountryqueer.com

Music Talks With Hunter Kelly: Diversity in Country Music

The issue of diversity in country music is getting some long overdue attention right now. This Wednesday 92Y looks set to bring a powerful intervention into this discussion with “Diversity in Country Music”; a panel that is sure to set the bar high for future panels on this topic with its killer line-up of artists, academics, journalists and all who have a stake in country music.