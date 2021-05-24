newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

GARTH BROOKS RECEIVES KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

KBOE Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks is excited — he was honored at the “Kennedy Center Honors” on May 21! He was honored alongside Dick Van Dyke, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, and Midori. This ceremony had been delayed from December 2020 due to COVID-19. Brooks shared a picture to Instagram with his new medallion...

kboeradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Joan Baez
Person
Debbie Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennedy Center Honors#Wife Trisha Yearwood#Daughters#Grateful#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Rendered Speechless as Girl Belts His Song While Seated Right Next to Him

Garth Brooks is moving us all to tears once again in this Facebook video. It’s no secret that Garth Brooks is a country music icon. And if you’re a dedicated fan, it’s also no secret that Garth Brooks is a big teddy bear. He’s easily moved to tears by kindness and people’s sweet sentiments. So, this recent video is pretty on par with Garth Brooks’s lovable reactions.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Garth Brooks is coming to Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The number one selling solo artist in U.S. history, with 157 million records sold, Garth Brooks, is coming to Lincoln. Garth will be performing at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m.. This will be the first music event at Memorial Stadium in 34 years.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Garth Brooks To Narrate & EP ‘National Parks’ Docuseries For Nat Geo

America’s National Parks – from Yosemite to the Grand Canyony – will be the subject of a ten-part documentary series narrated by Garth Brooks for Nat Geo. The Disney-owned cable network has ordered National Parks, which will explore the breathtaking landscape and extraordinary wildlife in parks across America from the Rio Grande to Hawaii’s constantly erupting volcanoes. The series will capture not only the landscapes but intimate glimpses into the lives of the charismatic and intriguing animals that inhabit these parks.
Entertainmentwkml.com

Garth Brooks Adds Yet Another 2021 Stadium Date

Garth Brooks is expanding his stadium tour once again with the announcement that he is bringing his tour to Lincoln at the University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium on August 14, 2021. It’ll be the first music event at the stadium in 34 years. Garth told fans on Studio G of...
RelationshipsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Get to Know Garth Brooks' First Wife, Sandy Mahl

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood are one of country music's strongest couples, but before Brooks found his forever with fellow superstar Yearwood when they married in 2005, he was married to his first wife, Sandy Mahl. Brooks and Mahl met at a bar near Oklahoma State University, where they both went to school. One night, while Brooks was working at the bar as a bouncer, he came upon a fight between two women, and one woman had gotten her hand stuck in the wall's wood paneling during the fight. The woman with her hand in the wall was Mahl, Brooks' future wife. The college sweethearts were married on May 24, 1986, and Brooks rose to fame with his debut album just three years later. The couple had three daughters together: Taylor Mayne Pearl (born 1992), August Anna (born 1994) and Allie Colleen (born 1996). Their youngest, Allie, is now a country singer/songwriter herself and has released music under the name Allie Colleen.
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

The Show's Favorite Garth Brooks Songs Of All Time

While talking about the infamous story behind Garth Brooks "The Thunder Rolls," The Bobby Bones Show members started debating their favorite songs of his. They started listing off a bunch of his different hits, realizing that he had far too many for them to debate. So they decided to put together their own favorite lists and see where each famous Brooks song hits for each of them! There was only one song that made it on to Bobby, Amy, and Eddie's lists collectively, and that was "Unanswered Prayers." While some songs showed up on two playlists, the shocker was that "Friends In Low Places" only showed up once.
Lincoln, ILEffingham Radio

Garth Brooks Sells Out Nebraska Concert

Tickets went on sale over the weekend for the Garth Brooks concert in Nebraska for August 14 and it sold out quickly. Garth talked to us about playing Memorial Stadium and what that means to him: “If you think about it, during the arena tour – the comeback tour – Nebraska put…forgive me if I’m wrong; I’m not trying to inflate anything…I think they put 100,000 people in Lincoln…and 100,000 people in Omaha. Now I say we put ’em all in a stadium!” Garth’s Nebraska show is set to be something really special – Memorial Stadium hasn’t hosted a concert event in over 30 years.” :15 (OC: in over 30 years)
Nebraska StateWOWT

Garth Brooks talks about coming back to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. - Tickets for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in Lincoln go on sale Friday. It will be one of the biggest events in the United States in more than a year. Ninety thousand tickets will be up for grabs. It’s not just fans that are excited about filling...
Musicwkml.com

Garth Brooks: His Special Song For ‘Mom’

As Mother’s Day approaches this Sunday (5/9), Garth Brooks is thinking about his mom Colleen who passed away in August of 1999. Garth’s mom was his biggest cheerleader and in the 1950’s she was actually a country singer on the Capitol Records label in Nashville. Brooks also felt her lasting...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Debbie Allen Celebrated Among Kennedy Center Honorees

Actress and choreographer Debbie Allen was among the artists honored earlier this month at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors. Singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez; country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; violinist Midori; and actor Dick Van Dyke also had medallions placed on their necks in what USA Today called a “short, small ceremony.” The ceremony will air Sunday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
RelationshipsCMT

Brooke Eden Is Engaged!

BBR Music Group/BMG singer-songwriter Brooke Eden is engaged!. Eden recently shared the happy news with PEOPLE, that she and her girlfriend of over five years, Hilary Hoover, are set to be married. The couple pulled off dual surprise proposals for one another. On May 13, Hoover popped the question to...