CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - After a cloudy day busted a potentially stormy day in Southeastern Wyoming, the state will be cooling down slightly on Thursday. Cheyenne will be in the upper 60′s, and Casper the lower 70′s. Friday will be warming up, before clouds roll in Friday evening, prepping parts of the viewing area for a stormy weekend. Currently storm chances are sitting at 40% for Casper and 70% in Cheyenne.