Beaufort’s George Miller, 83, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in Indianapolis in 1956. After Boot camp in San Diego he was posted as a Heavy Equipment Operator at a variety of stations in California, Okinawa, and the Philippines before serving in Vietnam, where he received a Purple Heart during the Tet offensive at DaNang in 1968. Later duty took him to Korea, back to Okinawa and three tours at Parris Island. He retired in 1979 with 24 years of service as a 1st Sergeant. Thereafter he worked for 20 years in the Maintenance Department at both PI and MCAS Beaufort.