newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bexar County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar, Kendall by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bexar; Kendall The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bexar County in south central Texas South Central Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 357 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Schertz, Universal City, Live Oak, Boerne, Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Stinson Municipal Airport, Randolph AFB, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, and Olmos Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood Park, TX
City
Alamo, TX
City
Olmos Park, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
City
Alamo Heights, TX
City
Kirby, TX
City
Selma, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
County
Kendall County, TX
City
Leon Valley, TX
City
Terrell Hills, TX
City
Boerne, TX
City
Helotes, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Windcrest, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Thunderstorms#Flood Advisory#Live Oak#Fair Oaks Ranch#Cross Mountain#South Central Texas#Doppler Radar#Include San Antonio#Stinson Municipal Airport#Target Area#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GUADALUPE NORTHEASTERN BEXAR AND SOUTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Selma, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Santa Clara, Converse, Bracken and Solms.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

San Antonio will be under a flash flood watch for most of the week

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for San Antonio from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week with the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Bexar County could see between 4 to 6 inches of rain by the end of the week.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Medina; Travis; Williamson; Wilson .A series of upper level disturbances will move across Texas where there will be warm, moist air near the surface. This will cause multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting tonight and continuing through Thursday morning across South Central Texas. The deep moisture will allow some storms to produce locally heavy rain that will lead to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Medina, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * Highest rainfall totals will be eight to ten inches along I-35 from Austin to Jarrell. Outside of this area totals will be two to six inches with some isolated higher amounts. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of low lying buildings, creeks, streams, and roads.
KTSA

Severe storm chance with potential flash flooding for greater San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another round of potentially severe weather will be making its way to the greater San Antonio area starting Monday night. The National Weather Service in New Braunfels said there is a chance for severe storms across the entire region, the greater chance for these storms will be further west — including areas like Del Rio and Rocksprings. There is a slight risk for severe weather for the northwestern corner of Bexar County and points north and west.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

A potential rainy weekend is in store for San Antonio

There is the potential for scattered thunderstorms this weekend in San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service. After 1 p.m. Saturday, there will be a 50 to 60 percent chance for rain through the rest of the day, the NWS said. The area is expected to see similar conditions on Sunday, when chances for rain increase to 60 percent after 1 p.m. but drop to 30 percent at night.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Wilson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Atascosa County in south central Texas West central Wilson County in south central Texas South central Bexar County in south central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 459 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Bigfoot, or 8 miles west of Poteet, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Poteet, Somerset, Elmendorf, Leming, Sandy Oaks, Buena Vista, Iuka, Mitchell Lake, Losoya, Southton, Canada Verde, Kyote, Thelma, Amphion, Espey, Rossville and Braunig Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bexar; Medina A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MEDINA AND WEST CENTRAL BEXAR COUNTIES At 616 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cliff, or 8 miles north of Castroville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Already received a report of a quarter sized hail at U.S. 90 and Montgomery Rd. The latest radar scan shows the storm weakening, however, could be producing penny sized hail. Will continue to monitor. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Castroville, Helotes, Lacoste, Cliff, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Mico, Rio Medina, Sea World and Macdona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Frio, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Frio; Wilson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FRIO...NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA...WEST CENTRAL WILSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 445 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Poteet, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Poteet, Elmendorf, Leming, Bigfoot, Sandy Oaks, Buena Vista, Iuka, Losoya, Southton, Canada Verde, Graytown, Kyote, Thelma, Amphion, Espey, Rossville, Braunig Lake and Mitchell Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Blanco County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Kendall The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Blanco County in south central Texas Northeastern Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kendalia, or 11 miles southwest of Blanco, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Blanco, Twin Sisters and Kendalia. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe; Kendall; Medina; Wilson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the San Antonio area for Thursday, May 6, 2021. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area on Thursday, May 6, 2021. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Thursday, May 6, 2021. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Alamo Area Council of Governments Air Quality Outreach & Education www.aacog.com/index.aspx?nid=99
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Bexar, Kendall, Kerr, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Kendall; Kerr; Medina SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MEDINA SOUTHEASTERN BANDERA...SOUTHEASTERN KERR...KENDALL AND NORTHWESTERN BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Government Canyon State Natural Area, or 14 miles southwest of Boerne, moving north at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Boerne, Comfort, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Cross Mountain, Walnut Grove, Kendalia, Bandera Falls, The Dominion, Mico, Sisterdale, Kreutzberg, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Pipe Creek, Welfare, Nelson City, Waring, Lakehills and Cliff. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Bandera County in south central Texas Southeastern Kerr County in south central Texas Southwestern Blanco County in south central Texas Southeastern Gillespie County in south central Texas Kendall County in south central Texas Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Government Canyon State Natural Area, or 12 miles southwest of Boerne, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Boerne, Comfort, Blanco, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Cross Mountain, Walnut Grove, Kendalia, Sisterdale, Kreutzberg, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Pipe Creek, Welfare, Nelson City, Waring, Grapetown, Flugrath, Lakehills, Cliff and Luckenbach. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Blanco County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BLANCO...SOUTHEASTERN GILLESPIE AND KENDALL COUNTIES At 754 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sisterdale, or 12 miles northeast of Boerne, moving northeast at 35 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Boerne, Blanco, Flugrath, Walnut Grove, Kendalia, Luckenbach, Sisterdale, Kreutzberg, Welfare, Nelson City, Waring, Bergheim and Crown. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bandera, Bastrop, Blanco, Caldwell, Gillespie, Hays, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bandera; Bastrop; Blanco; Caldwell; Gillespie; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Lee; Medina; Travis FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Bandera, Bastrop, Blanco, Caldwell, Gillespie, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Lee, Medina, and Travis. * Through Saturday evening * Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected with isolated totals up to 8 inches possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-water crossings.