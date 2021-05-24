newsbreak-logo
IP Discoverability: Unravelling Automatic Assignment of Elastic IPs to EKS Worker Nodes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeywords: AWS, EKS, Elastic IP, Static IP, NodeGroup. Authors: Arunava Kar, Arpit Malani (Platform Team @Amagi ) We have tried to address an interesting use case where our users need certain static IPs to be whitelisted for our streaming applications (a.k.a media deliveries). While this might be a very straightforward task if our streaming applications are hoisted on standalone servers, this becomes extremely tricky once we move our applications to the k8s world. In this blog, we will showcase how we solved this problem on EKS elegantly and generically so that it can be used as a reference in the tech world for similar use cases. Please note that this article strictly adheres to EKS as we already have solutions like Kube IP on GKE.

