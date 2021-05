$600,00p worth of illegal Bitcoin miners have been seized by Turkish customs resulting in the clamping of four suspected smugglers. This move currently ranks as the biggest raid against bitcoin smugglers so far by Turkish customs enforcement, the customs have reported the seizure of sophisticated equipment worth over 5 million Turkish Liras, which is valued at $600,000. Turkey’s customs acted on a tip off as its anti-smuggling and intelligence teams busted a warehouse in Karabagar, Izmir earlier in the week thereafter locating 501 ASIC Bitcoin mining rigs that were hidden in cardboard boxes.