Stockton, NJ

Russ & Daughters Accuses Celebrity Chef Nick Liberato of Stealing its Design for ‘Borscht Belt Deli’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuss & Daughters is calling out celebrity chef Nick Liberato for stealing its unique style for a new restaurant. In a rather scathing Instagram post, the fourth-generation co-owners didn’t mince words. They allege that Liberato, host of the Netflix show Restaurants on the Edge), lifted the in-store experience for his soon-to-open Borscht Belt Delicatessen in Stockton, New Jersey. Signed by Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper, the declaration demands a change in design, yet stops short of any public legal threat.

