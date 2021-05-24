What Are the Best Sunglasses for Men?

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Loafers have been having what we in the business call “a moment” for quite some time, but the best loafers for men feel more hyper-relevant now than ever before. What other shoe, pray tell, is better suited to this particular moment: laceless and comfortable like the slippers you’ve been lounging in for months; sharp and stylish enough for the post-vax life you’ve been dreaming about for those same months. Thanks to the Great Loafer Boom of 2021, you’ve never had more options—from heritage menswear brands and big-name designers and tiny startup labels alike—to slide right into for summer.