Can You Name This Person?

There was a time when teachers and parents demanded that young people do their best in school and at home. The saying “anything worth doing, is worth doing well” meant that half-way measures were not acceptable. In second grade, we practiced the “Palmer method” of learning to write longhand (now called cursive), which was much less fancy than the script of our ancestors but was easier and legible. Now, some schools no longer even teach writing. In the next grades, we were drilled in multiplication tables (which I still use occasionally) and the object of math was to find the correct answer, in any way that the student found best. There was competition among some of us to achieve the best marks, and it was usually those students who were accepted into the best colleges. Of course, there were young people who thought that doing the minimum, getting a 75 average, and a diploma was good enough for their lifestyle. Some had different talents, which they later use. Never-the-less, the basic reading and math skills were always a factor in a person’s success. Our 8th grade math teacher, Miss Jones, told us that if we ever were to ride in an airplane, wouldn’t we want the pilot to be correct 100 percent of the time, instead of 75 percent? At that time, we also had goals in life to use skills to aid us to earn money and be self-sufficient. We also appreciated the many new products to last longer and operate efficiently (Imagine that!).