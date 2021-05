“Twenty years of dreaming and ten years in the making,” is how Tracee Ellis Ross describes her journey creating her natural hair care line Pattern Beauty. Much like Rihanna’s FENTY, Tracee is staking her claim in the beauty industry by focusing on people the marketers usually take for granted. Ross is unabashed about knocking down barriers put up by gatekeepers and executives. It was a mode of survival, as she recounts “the beauty industry was actually specifically leaving me out.” Since these marketing hacks were only are hesitant to create products for 3 and 4 hair types, which is rich considering how the natural hair community proved to be a large market. But they also told her she couldn’t create anything without first partnering with “a professional.” Her reply, “…for most of us curly girls, we are our best experts. We know our hair better than anyone else.”