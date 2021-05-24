Rocky road to economic recovery bumpier for Blacks
While the economy generated 916,000 jobs in March, it only generated 266,000 in April, essentially slowing the previous month's momentum. Last month, President Biden's team was crowing about economic progress, and Republicans were suggesting that so much progress was made that we don't need the stimulus embodied in the American Families Plan or the American Jobs plan, Biden proposals that will inject $4 trillion into the economy.