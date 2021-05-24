newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Rocky road to economic recovery bumpier for Blacks

By Julianne Malveaux
St. Louis American
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the economy generated 916,000 jobs in March, it only generated 266,000 in April, essentially slowing the previous month’s momentum. Last month, President Biden’s team was crowing about economic progress, and Republicans were suggesting that so much progress was made that we don’t need the stimulus embodied in the American Families Plan or the American Jobs plan, Biden proposals that will inject $4 trillion into the economy.

www.stlamerican.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Julianne Malveaux
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Unemployment Rates#Inflation Rates#Wage Inflation#Rocky#Missourians#American Families Plan#The Last Obstructionist#Treasury#Federal Reserve Board#African Americans#The Biden Administration#Blacks#Progress#Participation Rates#Poverty#Prices#Infrastructure#Senate Republicans#Unemployed People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Society
News Break
Business
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Jobs
Related
Business104.1 WIKY

Yellen says Biden budget raises U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio but is responsible

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2022 budget request will increase the U.S. federal debt-to-GDP ratio above its current level of about 100% over the next decade. But Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee that Biden’s budget...
Businesscbia.com

Hiring Challenges Hamper State's Economic Recovery

Numerous issues are impacting Connecticut employers’ ability to fill jobs as the state's economy recovers from 15 months of shutdowns and restrictions. Connecticut has recovered just 60% of the 292,400 jobs lost last March and April as COVID-19 swept the state and country. At 8.1%, the state's unemployment rate remains...
Labor Issuestucson.com

Letter: Secretary Yelllen's ideas

Recently, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed the opinion that we need higher taxes, stronger unions and more global competition. I think she needs to be reminded of a few things. The lowest unemployment rate in 50 years , along with the lowest Black unemployment rate on record was achieved about 18 months ago before Covid hit. Those milestones were achieved after a tax REDUCTION and at a time when union strength ( membership) was very low...it had been dropping for over 40 years. The tax REDUCTION also inspired numerous major corporations to give one time bonuses and, or, permanent wage increases to millions of workers. And as far as global competition goes, the Secretary should be reminded that it is almost universally agreed that a major contributor to the loss of major manufacturing jobs and the creation of the “rust belt” was the previous strength of labor unions which made us unable to compete with lower cost countries.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Yellen expects high inflation rates to be temporary

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that she expects the current higher inflation rates will last for another several months but will be temporary. "My judgment right now is that the recent inflation that we have seen will be temporary. It's not something that's endemic," Yellen said at a hearing held by a House Appropriations subcommittee. "I expect it to last, however, for several more months, and to see high annual rates of inflation through the end of this year."
Businesspharmaceutical-technology.com

The uncertain path to economic recovery – leading macroeconomic influencers

Economists believe that recoveries from recessions marked by financial crises take longer than other recoveries. However, the Covid-19 recession, has not yet led to full-fledged financial crises until now. Barry Eichengreen. Barry Eichengreen, economist and George C Pardee and Helen N Pardee professor of economics and political science at the...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Possible Fourth Stimulus Check May Do More Bad Than Good, Economist Says

Economist Martin Cantor: More payments would encourage Americans not to work. He says people have to go back to work in order for the economy to grow. The warning comes as more Democrats renew push for more checks. As more Democrats in Congress urge President Joe Biden to send out...
Presidential Electionfinance-commerce.com

Biden, Fed insist economic recovery is on track

WASHINGTON — McDonald’s, Chipotle and Amazon are all raising pay as companies try to fill jobs faster than they can find workers. Airplane tickets and hotel rooms are becoming more expensive as demand rebounds thanks to newly widespread vaccinations. Supply shortages are making it tougher to buy a house or a new car.
Orangeburg, NYdc.edu

Forum Focuses on the Economic Recovery After COVID

The message of the annual Outlook on the Economy presentation on May 18, 2021, was that the regional economy has shown signs of improvement now that COVID cases are down and vaccinations are on the rise. Jason Bram, a research officer with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, was...
BusinessCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued some 165 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1 million people this week in line to receive the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Presidential Electionnwaonline.com

Views diverge on status of economic recovery

WASHINGTON -- As the U.S. economy is recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, conflicting views between the Biden administration and Republicans are shaping the political debate over President Joe Biden's infrastructure and jobs proposals, which would inject another $4 trillion into the economy, offset by tax increases on corporations and high-earners.
Businessalaskareporter.com

The economic recovery isn't lifting everyone

The United States is slowly emerging from the COVID-19 economic recession. The unemployment rate has dropped by more than half. People are spending more money now than they did before the pandemic began. Families are paying off their credit card debt again. Yet these milestones mask an uncomfortable truth: The...
Businesswvpress.org

West Virginia unemployment dips in signal of economic recovery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April dropped a tenth of a percentage point, a vast improvement from last April’s pandemic unemployment numbers, but a sign some workers have yet to return to the workforce. According to a monthly report released Tuesday by WorkForce West Virginia, the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

How Fourth Stimulus Check Could Be Necessary For Some Americans

The economy is continuing to see some steady improvement from the hit it took due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and should continue to do so with rolled-back restrictions and mask mandates in most parts of the country. Unfortunately, despite the financial need of some Americans, it also means the hope for a fourth stimulus check continues to dwindle.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tries to navigate fits and starts of economic recovery

An onslaught of surprising economic data is raising difficult questions for President Biden as he attempts to steer the recovery without derailing it. Republicans have pounced on unexpectedly high inflation readings and a disappointing jobs report for April, arguing they are the products of an overzealous government response that could kneecap the economy.
BusinessGillette News Record

Unemployment benefits are holding back the economic recovery

WASHINGTON — For months, economic indicators were turning green. Employment was roaring back, gross domestic product was growing at a sizzling 6.4% annual pace, consumer confidence had returned to pre-pandemic levels. Then, suddenly, a flashing red light: Last Friday’s jobs report suggested that the U.S. economy added a mere 266,000 jobs in April, well below what analysts had anticipated.
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Expect 'Choppiness' In US Economic Recovery: White House

Expect "choppiness" in the US economic recovery as different sectors bounce back at varying speeds, but inflation will not be a longterm problem, a top White House official said Friday. Cecilia Rouse, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, said the current turbulence is unpredictable. For example, she joked, the...