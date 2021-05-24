RV life diaries: Supporting each other as we navigate this life

I sometimes have a hard time being still. I am better than I used to be, but still have a way to go. It is not sitting still that is the hardest part. It is sitting still and not being annoyed by the need to sit still in some places. I carry a book with me in my car. I call it my “appointment book.” Not the calendar type, the reading type. When I am required to be at an appointment or need to be somewhere that waiting may be involved, I have it with me.