RV life diaries: Supporting each other as we navigate this life
After putting down some roots, albeit temporary, in Winter Garden, Florida, we decided to take a quick jaunt over to the neighboring city of Winter Park. As we wandered down South Park Avenue, picturesque with its multitude of different awnings belonging to a variety of shops, we stumbled upon the quaintest farmer's market bustling with people in the nearby park. The market was chalk full of an eclectic array of everything you could ever possibly want or need: fresh fruits and veggies, flowers, plants, kombucha, nitro cold brew, coffee beans from around the world, Pakistani food, baked goods, raw smoothies and cold-pressed juices, among others.