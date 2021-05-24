newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

5.24.21 Dr. Miles - Husband believes wife is using pregnancy to get out of doing chores

By Miles In The Morning, Jeff Miles, Rebekah Black, Alex Luckey
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA husband has come under fire for a conversation he had behind his wife's back to a group of their mutual friends. The man wrote on Reddit that apparently, in a group conversation not involving his wife, he vented how he believes she is using her pregnancy to get out of doing chores around the house. While he understands that she shouldn't do any heavy lifting, there were other things she could do, and just chooses not to.

www.audacy.com
View All 21 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chores#Pregnant#Man#Conversation#Mutual Friends#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
KidsPosted by
iHeartRadio

Dad Under Fire For Making Daughter Do Chores To Pay For Feminine Products

Being a parent is no easy task, and being a single parent is even more challenging. Without a partner or co-parent to help with decisions and talk things over with, you are bound to make some mistakes. Well one single father has been parenting solo since his wife passed away a decade earlier and after he got slammed by family members for a parenting decision he made, he wondered if he was doing something wrong. The dad took to Reddit to ask for commenters' opinions on his parenting and he definitely got them.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Her legs look shorter than average.’ I brushed it off and laughed.’: Mom births daughter with dwarfism, ‘She’s the miracle I never knew I needed’

“We were the typical blended family—my husband, our three children, living the ‘American Dream’ of the modern world. When I found out I was pregnant with Marlee, to be honest, I was scared! I was on birth control and I didn’t think we could handle another child. I considered adoption in the beginning, but changed my thinking to the fact this child was a miracle. God knew my heart needed Marlee…
Family Relationshipsthelily.com

I got pregnant with triplets at 40. I was shocked when doctors asked which of the children I wanted to keep.

More than a decade ago, my husband was laid off shortly after returning from our honeymoon. Having married during the 2008 financial crisis, we were grateful they waited for us to say, “I do.” I vomited when I heard. Despite being confident in the brilliance of my new husband, James, and our financial security, I vomited again and again. I soon learned this was no sympathy pain: I was pregnant with triplets.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Chip Chick

Bridezilla Tells Her Friend Who Had A Stillborn Baby She Needs To Tell People Before Her Wedding Because She’ll Steal Away The Attention

Every woman wants her wedding day to be a special and memorable occasion, but some women just take things to a whole new and terrible level. This bridezilla you’re about to be introduced to thought it was entirely acceptable to pressure her friend into sharing the news of her stillborn baby before coming to her wedding…
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Boyfriend's Jealousy Ruins Our Happiness – Story of the Day

My boyfriend of two months is always jealous and doubts my loyalty. He went as far as waiting for hours outside my office one evening. I love this man but I'm confused... When I was 22, and very much in love with my boyfriend, Ricky, I unexpectedly got pregnant. He vowed to take responsibility and marry me when the time was right. His promise brought me comfort and made me choose to keep the child despite my young age.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
newschain

My husband was abusive – but I miss my children and old life

“I left my marriage of 25 years, after a life of struggling to cope with my husband’s violence and controlling issues. We argued for as long as I can remember, and I was terribly alone after my eldest son left for university. Worst of all, my younger son started copying his father’s habits. I left for a shelter at times, but because of my children, I went back to him.
KidsSlate

I Secretly Got My Daughter Vaccinated Against My Partner’s Wishes

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. A few weeks ago my sixteen-year-old daughter said she wanted to be vaccinated. I myself had no problem with this as I had gotten vaccinated myself as soon as I could, however her father (my partner) felt the vaccine was rushed to market and experimental and just too risky for her to take. Because I wanted to protect my daughter and because she wanted to get vaccinated, I went ahead and took her anyway without telling him. I really wanted to avoid him being angry. However, I admitted to him yesterday that she had the vaccine and now he is furious at me and her. He said she wasn’t at high risk for COVID, but there are stories of women being infertile due to the shot. I know it was wrong to not be completely transparent about our plans and he is hurt and insulted by my actions, but we see this issue (not just the vaccine but the entire pandemic) so differently. Not being vaccinated is as much a choice as being vaccinated in my opinion. Should I keep apologizing or am I in the right here?
Relationship AdviceEscanaba Daily Press

Facebook is coming between husband and wife

Dear Annie: We are on our second marriage and in our 60s. I believe he loves me, but Facebook is coming between us. I do not think he would go out and cheat on me, but he loves friends/women on his computer. I have not found anything real bad yet on Facebook, but he spends nearly all day and night on it. That’s his life.
Posted by
L.A. Strucke

5 Reasons People Get Divorced

Why did a love that was supposed to last forever die? Why do people file for divorce? These questions could haunt a person forever. There once was a young woman who loved her husband with her entire heart and soul. She wanted it to last forever.
Family RelationshipsADDitude

“Do Moms with ADHD Have Big Families? I Think So.”

I’m a 40-year-old woman with four children. Having a big family has always appealed to me. In my mid-20s, way ahead of my peers, I was married and expecting my first child. Having a child was life-affirming, though I hadn’t anticipated how draining and exhausting motherhood would be. It was...