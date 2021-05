Several Buffalo area residents attended the public hearing meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 12 in the Buffalo Municipal Building regarding a medical marijuana dispensary with plans to come to Buffalo. Members of the adjusting committee were in session to listen to both sides of public opinion concerning a request for a variance on the distance set forth in the city ordinance of 1,000 feet between a medical marijuana dispensary and a school, church or day care. The Buffalo city aldermen had chosen to follow state guidelines; the variance petitioned was for 150 feet less than the 1,000 because of the proximity from the planned dispensary site at the southwest corner of Dallas and Maple streets to the Bible Baptist Church and Youth Center and the Buffalo High School practice football field.