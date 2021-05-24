Enyimba goalie Noble laments CAF Confederation cup elimination

Providing a boost to Subjectivist (GB) (Teofilo {Ire}) who had beaten him so readily in the Mar. 27 G2 Dubai Gold Cup, Team Valor and Gary Barber's Spanish Mission (Noble Mission {GB}) was at the fore with a smooth success in Friday's G2 Yorkshire Cup. Held up in last early by William Buick, last year's G2 Doncaster Cup winner who was making his European return having been fifth at Meydan was moved closer travelling notably strongly as Sir Ron Priestley (GB) (Australia {GB}) attacked approaching three out. Getting the better of that 6-5 favourite a furlong from home, the 11-2 shot made the winning distance 2 3/4 lengths to Santiago (Ire) (Authorized {Ire}) at the line, with Sir Ron Priestley surprisingly backing out of the fight late to be a further length away in third. “It was a great performance. He won the Doncaster Cup last year in great style and it was similar conditions today,” Buick said. “He doesn't have many blips in his career and they've only been when the ground has been bad or he's been unfortunate. He travelled smoothly today and over this trip he has that turn of foot, that tactical pace which is great to have in a stayer.”