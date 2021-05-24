newsbreak-logo
Enyimba goalie Noble laments CAF Confederation cup elimination

By Oyedele Adeyinka
brila.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnyimba’s first choice goalkeeper John Noble has lamented the elimination of his side in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation cup following the inability of the People’s Elephants to overturn a 4-1 first leg deficit playing out a 1-1 scored draw to exit the competition once again at the quarter final for the third straight season.

www.brila.net
