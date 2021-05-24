newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Iheanacho, Ndidi, others do not deserve a Champions League place – Rodgers

By Tunde Williams
brila.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan Rodgers said he is sad to see Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, and others miss out of Champions League spots, but admitted they don’t deserve to qualify after their late collapse. Iheanacho and Ndidi were on parade as the Foxes suffered final day defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs at the King...

www.brila.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Europa League#League Football#Leicester City#Skysports#The Uefa Europa League#Brila Media#Champions League Spots#World Football#Foxes#Reporters Brenda Rodgers#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Vardy struggling to command place on Double Gameweek 35 radar

Goals: James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) | Jonny Evans (£5.6m) Assists: Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) | Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) Red cards: Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) Bonus points: Ward-Prowse x3, Evans x2, Alex McCarthy x1 (£4.4m) VARDLY WORKING. Jamie Vardy‘s (£10.3m) audition for a place in Double Gameweek 35 squads did not go as well...
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Leicester City: Kelechi Iheanacho drops disasterclass at St Mary’s

Leicester City missed the chance to strengthen their hold on a Champions League place as they were held to a 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton on Friday night. Jannik Vestergaard was sent off in just the ninth minute of the game but Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes could not find a way through before the interval, even falling behind to James Ward-Prowse’s second half penalty before Jonny Evans rescued a point.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Man United, Real Madrid plot move for Leicester star

Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in snatching Leicester City’s star defensive midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Fichajes, that player is none other than the Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi. The 24-year-old midfielder has captivated Premier League fans with his central defensive prowess in recent times.
Premier Leaguetheprideoflondon.com

Chelsea can learn from Leicester City’s treatment of Kelechi Iheanacho

As Romelu Lukaku left Chelsea for Everton, the mood within the fanbase was not of despair, but relief. Many thought that the Blues had offloaded a player who couldn’t make it under the intense demands of those in power at Stamford Bridge, all the while getting a good fee in return. Kevin De Bruyne’s exit was looked at in a similar vein, as was Mohamed Salah’s. The echoes of ‘they just weren’t good enough’ reverberated through the fanbase as many tried to rationalize the club’s decision not to be patient with some of its most promising players. Oh, how they’ve come to regret it.
Soccercompletesports.com

Search For Ndidi’s Replacement Now – Amuneke Tells Rohr

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, former Nigerian midfielder, Emmanuel Amuneke has advised Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to search for a player that can be a perfect replacement for Wilfred Ndidi in the senior national team. Ndidi, who has become the team’s number one defensive midfielder since his...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Triple Gameweek 35 – head-to-head comparisons: Kelechi Iheanacho vs Jamie Vardy

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Two Leicester assets who will no doubt feature heavily in teams up and down the country, picking between them is a difficult one ahead of this weekend. When deciding between the two the choice really comes down to trust and more specifically, do we trust Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) to keep up this incredible streak of form he is on? Another goal involvement at the weekend has now seen the Nigerian amass nine goals and two assists in the last eight gameweeks. This has led to 75 points being scored at an average of 9.74 points per gameweek, far above Jamie Vardy’s (£10.3m) current average for the season. Indeed, before the announcement of Man Utd’s triple gameweek there was, and still is, an argument that Iheanacho should be the premier captaincy choice this gameweek.
Premier Leagueharrisondaily.com

Back-up to star man: Iheanacho's stunning rise at Leicester

Being a back-up was all Kelechi Iheanacho ever knew. Fresh from being voted the best player at the Under-17 World Cup in 2013, the Nigeria striker signed his first professional contract at …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Premier Leaguecompletesports.com

Ndidi: Leicester Must Fight Hard To Beat ‘Strong Side’ Man United

Wilfred Ndidi says Leicester City will give everything to beat Manchester United in Tuesday’s Premier League clash at the Old Trafford, reports Completesports.com. The Foxes will look to bounce back from last Friday’s disappointing 4-2 home loss to Newcastle United when they come up against the Red Devils. Another defeat...
Premier LeagueBBC

Kelechi Iheanacho: Wilfred Ndidi and I never lost faith in me

Nigeria and Leicester City's in-form striker Kelechi Iheanacho insists he never gave up hope that he would return to form even during his lowest ebb. Iheanacho, 24, was overlooked by Nigeria for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals after finding himself on the fringes with the Foxes. In recent...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Everything that you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s match:. (1) With just one day of rest between the Aston Villa win and Leicester City’s visit on Tuesday, Manchester United might need to make a few changes to freshen up their lineup. Especially with Liverpool coming up next. Leicester, meanwhile, have been licking their wounds for several days after an embarrassing loss to Newcastle and should be fully rested for this one.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Ndidi reveals Leicester City mission ahead of Manchester United trip

Brendan Rodgers' men have only lost just one of their last 12 away matches in the English top-flight this term. Wilfred Ndidi has stated Leicester City will ‘give everything’ to get maximum points against Manchester United in Tuesday’s Premier League encounter. The Foxes are aiming to bounce back to winning...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Premier League predictions: Kelechi Iheanacho to star in Leicester win at Manchester United, Eberechi Eze can trouble Southampton in goal-fest

Jones Knows provides his predictions and betting insights into the midweek action. He thinks Leicester can secure their top-four status with a win at Man Utd. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's comeback kings did it again on Sunday, taking their points haul to 31 for points gained from losing positions this season. Only Newcastle United's return of 34 points in the 2001/02 season from losing positions betters what United have produced in the turnaround stakes this season and they still have four games to surpass them. They can be backed at 12/1 with Sky Bet to win this game from behind. I've seen worse bets.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Wilfred Ndidi: the immovable midfielder hunting for the top four

There are plenty of Leicester City players who have been catching the spotlight this season – James Maddison, Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and Kelechi Iheanacho just to name a few – but there is one world-class Fox escaping the attention he deserves: Wilfred Ndidi. Despite going relatively under the radar,...
Premier Leaguenewframe.com

Iheanacho – a troubled joker having the last laugh

Kelechi Iheanacho has suffered a number of setbacks since his breakthrough season at Manchester City. He was subjected to relentless criticism from Nigerian media and national team coach Gernot Rohr during a patchy run of form with Leicester City. But 2021 has seen a change in fortunes following the player’s...