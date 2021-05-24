Iheanacho, Ndidi, others do not deserve a Champions League place – Rodgers

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Two Leicester assets who will no doubt feature heavily in teams up and down the country, picking between them is a difficult one ahead of this weekend. When deciding between the two the choice really comes down to trust and more specifically, do we trust Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) to keep up this incredible streak of form he is on? Another goal involvement at the weekend has now seen the Nigerian amass nine goals and two assists in the last eight gameweeks. This has led to 75 points being scored at an average of 9.74 points per gameweek, far above Jamie Vardy’s (£10.3m) current average for the season. Indeed, before the announcement of Man Utd’s triple gameweek there was, and still is, an argument that Iheanacho should be the premier captaincy choice this gameweek.