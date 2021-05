Chicopee - Mary’s House of Prayer is reopening after a year of COVID-19 restrictions. There are still social distancing regulations in place and masks must be worn for all programs. On Sunday, May 16, 2 p.m., the community is welcomed to join in for the Patriotic Rosary for the Consecration of our nation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. It is a Rosary prayer for the U.S. government, officials, and states that peace may reign throughout the region. It will be held in the church of St. George, located at Mary’s House of Prayer, 202 East Main Street. Call Jean for more information at 452-0511. Flyer is available on www.maryshousechicopee.org. All are welcome.