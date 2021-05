Greetings! I know garlic confit sounds a little fancy, but it’s basically slow cooking a bunch of peeled garlic cloves in oil in a 200 degree F. oven to bring out their sweetness as well as make them soft and spreadable. This takes about 2 hours in the oven, though, so if you’d rather not, you can also just roast the garlic bulbs at 425 for about 30 minutes or so wrapped in foil with the tops cut off and each bulb drizzled with olive oil. I tried these making these rolls with both types of garlic, and they are equally good, but one of the benefits of making the garlic confit is that you also have this amazing garlic infused olive oil as an end product that you can then use in many other recipes and dishes!