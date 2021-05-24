Dianna Muller: Retired Cop, Kickass 3-Gunner & 2A’s Biggest Advocate

A Fox News guest, and former cop, is linking mass shootings to vaccines in an absolutely absurd rant. Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://www.businessinsider.com/fox-news-guest-claims-mass-shootings-will-rise-with-vaccinations-2021-5 "A Fox News guest baselessly claimed that mass shooters "will come out exactly in tandem with the number of vaccinations" in commenting on a mass shooting at a San Jose, California rail yard on Wednesday." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur Cast: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.