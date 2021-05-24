newsbreak-logo
The Bright Side: A dispatch from the frontier

West Hawaii Today
 3 days ago

In years past I was lucky enough to work with some great writers in a number of crazy places around the world. I participated not as a writer, but as a character in their stories. I was usually cast as something like the fishing equivalent of Hollywood’s “Capt. Ron,” or the village idiot.

New Ulm, MNJournal

Weeds: Thoughts from the side of the road

I joke that I don’t get off the farm much. Church, and go to get supplies a couple times a year. Sugar and cooking oil. That might have been true for my grandparents 100 years ago. I get off the farm pretty much every day. That means going out our driveway and turning left or right onto US Highway 14. Sleepy Eye is right. Some days I go there multiple times. For a bolt. Or some eggs. Or to mail something. That’s one trip if I’m organized, three if I’m not.
Yolo County, CAwintersexpress.com

Guest Column: Dispatch from Mile 342 — Cajon Pass

On Saturday, May 8, I awoke 15 miles from my destination, Cajon Pass. My daughter Samantha, who lives in the area, was picking me up for a planned “zero day” and some rest and resupply. Just as important — a McDonald’s was located there. Good food is quite a motivator on the trail.
LifestyleBangor Daily News

Finding the bright side in a flooded basement

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. David Farmer is a public affairs, political and media consultant in Portland, where he lives with his wife and two children. When my wife...
Lifestyleairlinegeeks.com

Frontier Airlines Adds New Flights from Burbank, Ontario

On Thursday, Frontier Airlines unveiled plans to add a new destination to its route network: Burbank, California. From the airport, the ultra-low-cost carrier will serve three destinations in the Western United States, including Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Additionally, Frontier will build upon its LA-Ontario basin portfolio, connecting Atlanta to Ontario, California.
LifestyleOld Mission Gazette

Dispatch from the Road, But Not Lost at Sea This Time!

(Remember when our librarian was lost at sea at the beginning of the pandemic last year? Read all about it here. Well, she is traveling again! This time in their little “Cottage on Wheels,” as she calls it. Read on for Vicki Shurly’s dispatch from the road, where she and husband Bob are traveling in the south. She sent this to me several days ago, so at this writing, I believe they might be in Alabama. I love following along with their adventures on Facebook… -jb)
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Forbes

Metaverse Weekly: Stories, Brands, And Investments Dispatched From The Metaverse

Here’s an overview of some of the metaverse-related news that happened this week. Luxury Luggage Maker RIMOWA To Launch NFT Collection Designed In Collaboration With NUOVA. LVMH-owned luggage brand will auction four digital artworks on May 18 on the Rarible NFT marketplace. The one-of-a-kind art pieces include a table, lamp, food cart and sound system. All pieces include signature details from RIMOWA design aesthetic including leather handles, grooved aluminum panels and multi-wheel systems.
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Dispatches from the Set of Panic, Amazon's Newest Teen Thriller

It’s not lost on me, the irony of the fact that the last Real Thing I did before the whole country when into lockdown last year was fly to Austin to visit the set of Amazon’s new teen thriller, Panic, which is finally set to join fellow teen dramas The Wilds and Utopia on the streamer later this week.
Environmentwaheagle.com

Downriver Dispatches

It’s Monday. A good rain is outside, but the dog and I are dry and warm inside. Aren’t houses a blessing when it rains? Since I work part-time at Torppa Construction’s shop, I think of “my” Torppa crew up high in the woods and hope they are all warm and toasty in their trucks and machines that the early logging workers sure would have loved to have. Their logging work was tough and hard. Many of those years were during the Depression years so they were glad to have a job of any kind. Life has changed now and keeps changing, but we can be reminded of those folks who worked in the Willapa Hills just by visiting the Appelo Archives Center in Naselle. I am thinking of Abbie Laine as I write because she is – in my mind – the first director who caught Carlton Appelo’s vision of a research base for folks who want to know more about those who came before. Abbie is one of the best researchers and writers I know, and I hope she comes soon to visit the center and see how far it’s come since her years with Carlton. Annika Kay is the director now and we are lucky to have her.
LifestyleLa Crosse Tribune

Taking the kids: A dispatch from a visit to Walt Disney World

Take your pick — Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Stitch, the Mandalorian, Star Wars Stormtroopers, Disney princesses, etc. No, we’re not talking about where you might see your favorite characters and at which attractions at Walt Disney World, we’re talking about the masks you’ll see adults and kids buying and wearing throughout the parks and Disney hotels, often with mouse ears to match.
RestaurantsWDEF

$100 for a Sandwich at Disneyland?

Los Angeles, CA (WDEF) – We are learning more about Disneyland’s Avenger campus this week. The new addition in Disneyland will have numerous dining options for guests, including a $100 sandwich. Why is it so pricey? CBS News is reporting its made of salami, rosemary ham, provolone, and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia. So what’s the catch? You can share it with up to 8 people. If you want to buy an individual portion it costs around 15 dollars.
Animalsbitchute.com

Thunder Ridge Homestead

Things just keep on popping this spring at Thunder Ridge. Yesterday (5/24/21) it was Thyme for more babies. Triplets! Born to my black Katahdin hair sheep ewe, Thyme. They sure are cuties! These babies were born on a live stream! If you want to see them born check it out! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZB2XFkhRHU&t=9360s.
Miami, FLheadynj.com

NJWeedman Opening New Joint in Miami Featuring Art & Music

Leading cannabis activist Ed “NJWeedman” Forchion is opening his new lounge, The Joint of Miami, in the Wynwood Art District in Miami, FL. The Joint of Miami is an extension of the NJWeedman’s Joint in Trenton, a bustling cannabis-themed eatery and smoke shop he owns and operates with his partner, Debi Madaio.
Lifestylewesaidgotravel.com

Kated Travel Podcast: Stephen Bailey and Lisa Niver

Kated Travel Episode 162 – What To Do When You Can’t Travel, with Lisa Niver and host, Stephen Bailey. What do you do when your number one passion is taken away? What do you do when you always travel, and then you can’t travel? It’s easy to be despondent during the great pause that is Covid-19. But some travellers see opportunity and positivity in the situation. Lisa Niver from We Said Go Travel brings her positive energy and great advice in today’s episode. She gives tips on how to use this time productivity and stay upbeat for when travel can return.
CollegesThrive Global

Dr. Rebecca Weintraub of the Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism at the University of Southern California: “Communication as the process”

Communication as the process. My colleague, Professor Patricia Riley, has been studying something she calls [email protected] for Communication at the Center. Organizations tend to think of communication as the purview of the people whose job entails communicating with stakeholders. In point of fact, that is just communication as a function.
Florida StateDaily Herald

Allegiant announces new Provo flights to Florida, Arizona

While waiting for a new terminal to be built out for operation next year, Allegiant Air, the only commercial airline currently flying out of Provo, has beefed up its routes. On Monday, Allegiant added flights from Provo to St. Petersburg, Florida, and Phoenix Sky Harbor airports. The flights begin the first week of October. Passengers can book now.