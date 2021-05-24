The Bright Side: A dispatch from the frontier

It’s Monday. A good rain is outside, but the dog and I are dry and warm inside. Aren’t houses a blessing when it rains? Since I work part-time at Torppa Construction’s shop, I think of “my” Torppa crew up high in the woods and hope they are all warm and toasty in their trucks and machines that the early logging workers sure would have loved to have. Their logging work was tough and hard. Many of those years were during the Depression years so they were glad to have a job of any kind. Life has changed now and keeps changing, but we can be reminded of those folks who worked in the Willapa Hills just by visiting the Appelo Archives Center in Naselle. I am thinking of Abbie Laine as I write because she is – in my mind – the first director who caught Carlton Appelo’s vision of a research base for folks who want to know more about those who came before. Abbie is one of the best researchers and writers I know, and I hope she comes soon to visit the center and see how far it’s come since her years with Carlton. Annika Kay is the director now and we are lucky to have her.